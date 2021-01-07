Menu
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

128,931 KM

Details Description Features

$8,911

+ tax & licensing
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

LTZ AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAV*

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

128,931KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6598367
  • Stock #: 20794B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Light Titanium
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,931 KM

Vehicle Description

Offering excellent driving manners, this Chevrolet Equinox is Cyber Gray Metallic in color and is equipped with a Gas V6 3.0L engine. This AWD SUV is compact enough for easy maneuverability yet provides an impressive cargo capacity. With standard options including keyless entry, a drivers seat power lumbar and vertical height adjustment, a Multi-Flex rear seat that slides for an additional 7.9 inches or rear legroom, ABS, Hill hold assist, traction control, OnStar, speed sensitive volume, auxiliary audio input jack, active noise cancellation, rear window defogger, telescopic steering column, Bluetooth, rear windshield wiper, and more. Available option includes a color 7 inch touch screen. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-985-5012 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
Bluetooth Connection
P235/55R18 all-season BSW tires
2.77 Axle Ratio
CYBER GRAY METALLIC
Requires Subscription
3.0L DOHC DI VVT V6 ENGINE -inc: dual tip exhaust 18" x 7" painted aluminum wheels P235/55R18 all-season BSW tires 150 amp alternator 615 CCA battery w/rundown protection hydraulic pwr steering 3500 lbs/1588 kgs towing capacity 79.1L fuel tank ...
2404 KG (5300 LBS) GVWR
PWR TILT/SLIDING GLASS SUNROOF -inc: express open wind deflector
RECLINING FRONT BUCKET SEATS (STD)
AM/FM STEREO W/CD-ROM -inc: MP3 playback aux audio input jack (STD)
JET BLACK/LIGHT TITANIUM PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT INSERTS -inc: heated driver & front passenger seats
18" MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc: P235/55R18 all-season BSW tires

