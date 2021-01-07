2010 Chevrolet Equinox

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) Bluetooth Connection P235/55R18 all-season BSW tires 2.77 Axle Ratio CYBER GRAY METALLIC Requires Subscription 3.0L DOHC DI VVT V6 ENGINE -inc: dual tip exhaust 18" x 7" painted aluminum wheels P235/55R18 all-season BSW tires 150 amp alternator 615 CCA battery w/rundown protection hydraulic pwr steering 3500 lbs/1588 kgs towing capacity 79.1L fuel tank ... 2404 KG (5300 LBS) GVWR PWR TILT/SLIDING GLASS SUNROOF -inc: express open wind deflector RECLINING FRONT BUCKET SEATS (STD) AM/FM STEREO W/CD-ROM -inc: MP3 playback aux audio input jack (STD) JET BLACK/LIGHT TITANIUM PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT INSERTS -inc: heated driver & front passenger seats 18" MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc: P235/55R18 all-season BSW tires

