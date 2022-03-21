$11,998+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
LT WHOLESALE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8732519
- Stock #: w338
- VIN: 2CNFLEEW5A6349557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,879 KM
Vehicle Description
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2010 CHEV EQUINOX LT AWD - is a sharp looking low kms SUV. Every Chevy Equinox comes standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine producing 182 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. They come standard with a six-speed automatic transmission. The 2010 Chevy Equinox comes standard with antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and OnStar. The 2010 Chevrolet Equinox's acceleration with the new four-cylinder engine is quite reasonable for the class and should be good enough for most consumers -- especially given its conservative fuel consumption. On the move, the new Equinox is impressively quiet. The Equinox's ride is generally civilized and comfortable. The redesigned Chevy Equinox features a cabin high on style. A dual-cowl dashboard recalls vintage Corvettes, while the available two-tone color schemes contrast sharply from the somber seas of black, beige and gray found in competitors. In total, this Chevy feels a step-above the rest. Standard equipment for the LS includes 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, air-conditioning, full power accessories, power front seat height adjustment, a sliding and reclining backseat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, OnStar and a six-speaker stereo (with CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack). The 1LT adds tinted rear windows, roof rails, upgraded cloth upholstery, a compass and the availability of certain features that are standard on the upper trims.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
