Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

149,879 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LT WHOLESALE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LT WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 8732519
  2. 8732519
  3. 8732519
  4. 8732519
  5. 8732519
  6. 8732519
  7. 8732519
  8. 8732519
  9. 8732519
  10. 8732519
  11. 8732519
  12. 8732519
Contact Seller

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

149,879KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8732519
  • Stock #: w338
  • VIN: 2CNFLEEW5A6349557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,879 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2010 CHEV EQUINOX LT AWD - is a sharp looking low kms SUV. Every Chevy Equinox comes standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine producing 182 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. They come standard with a six-speed automatic transmission. The 2010 Chevy Equinox comes standard with antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and OnStar. The 2010 Chevrolet Equinox's acceleration with the new four-cylinder engine is quite reasonable for the class and should be good enough for most consumers -- especially given its conservative fuel consumption. On the move, the new Equinox is impressively quiet. The Equinox's ride is generally civilized and comfortable. The redesigned Chevy Equinox features a cabin high on style. A dual-cowl dashboard recalls vintage Corvettes, while the available two-tone color schemes contrast sharply from the somber seas of black, beige and gray found in competitors. In total, this Chevy feels a step-above the rest. Standard equipment for the LS includes 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, air-conditioning, full power accessories, power front seat height adjustment, a sliding and reclining backseat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, OnStar and a six-speaker stereo (with CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack). The 1LT adds tinted rear windows, roof rails, upgraded cloth upholstery, a compass and the availability of certain features that are standard on the upper trims.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Garage door opener
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2010 Chevrolet Equin...
 149,879 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 ST EXC...
 138,800 KM
$19,989 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 151,000 KM
$19,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory