2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

220,415 KM

LS Cheyenne Edition CREW CAB

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

220,415KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6350435
  Stock #: 20698B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 20698B
  • Mileage 220,415 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2010 Chevrolet Silverado offers a smooth ride and confident handling while delivering excellent capability and power. No question, the Silverado is a great truck! This bad boy melds power and performance with a 4WD Gas/Ethanol V8 4.8L engine. The Silverado is designed to continue its reputation among owners as the "strongest, most dependable and longest lasting truck on the road." The body style of the Silverado was updated for the 2007 model. It features a redesigned exterior, interior, frame, and suspension as well as a power increases on certain engines. The styling is bold yet still conservative when compared with the latest pickups. Safety features on all Silverado models are dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a tire pressure monitoring system. Whether your work or play takes you off-road, around town, or to the job site, the Silverado can answer the toughest demands. See this truck for yourself at Capital or contact our sales team for more information! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
4.8L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD)

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-525-5211
