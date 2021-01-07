2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Remote Starter Tow Package Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Exterior tinted windows Roof Rails Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Security SECURITY ALARM Seating Split Folder Rear Seats Additional Features 4x4 Dual Air Controls Power Gas Pedal 6 Speed Automatic

