2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

244,649 KM

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT WHOLESALE

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

244,649KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6443937
  Stock #: w127
  VIN: 3GCRKSE30AG189360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # w127
  • Mileage 244,649 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO.



This 2010 CHEV SILVERADO LT was fleet owned. Local unit - no major accidents or claims on the carfax. In terms of capabilities, the Silverado 1500 ranks right up there with its competition in terms of towing capacities, body style choices and option choices -- the differences are very slight. The Chevy is notable, however, for its smooth ride and low wind and road noise levels. Factor in comfortable seats -- at least in the upper trim levels -- and the Silverado earns our endorsement as a long-distance road-tripper. The LT trim adds upgraded audio speakers and a USB jack, premium cloth seating, a lockable compartment with a power outlet built into the center cushion of the split front seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 receives the latest OnStar 9.0 system with improved audio quality and speech recognition. Standard safety equipment includes antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum) and stability control. Front side and side curtain airbags are also standard. Four-wheel disc brakes are available as part of the Max Trailering package. The 5.3-liter V8 feels brawny and the 6.2-liter V8 turns the Silverado into a veritable muscle truck. The six-speed automatic transmission that comes standard with the V8s does an admirable job of keeping power on tap.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Limited Slip Differential
SECURITY ALARM
Split Folder Rear Seats
4x4
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

