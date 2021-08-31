Menu
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

206,835 KM

$15,715

+ tax & licensing
$15,715

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab LT **New Arrival**

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab LT **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

$15,715

+ taxes & licensing

206,835KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7987332
  • Stock #: W1641A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # W1641A
  • Mileage 206,835 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2010 Chevrolet Silverado offers a smooth ride and confident handling while delivering excellent capability and power. No question, the Silverado is a great truck! This bad boy melds power and performance with a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine. The Silverado is designed to continue its reputation among owners as the "strongest, most dependable and longest lasting truck on the road." The all-new body style of the Silverado arrived in the last quarter of 2006 as a 2007 model. It features a redesigned exterior, interior, frame, and suspension as well as a power increases on certain engines. The styling is bold yet still conservative when compared with the latest pickups. Safety features on all Silverado models are dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a tire pressure monitoring system. Whether your work or play takes you off-road, around town, or to the job site, the Silverado can answer the toughest demands. See this truck for yourself at Capital or contact our sales team for more information! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) active fuel management
Requires Subscription

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

