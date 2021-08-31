Menu
2010 Dodge Charger

89,806 KM

Details Description Features

2010 Dodge Charger

2010 Dodge Charger

SXT WHOLESALE

2010 Dodge Charger

SXT WHOLESALE

Location

89,806KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7866369
  • Stock #: PT2186
  • VIN: 2B3CA3CV5AH233499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,806 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO.



This 2009 DODGE CHARGER SXT - was locally owned. It was well maintained. And it has low kms - 89,000kms. Standard equipment on the Charger includes 17-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, keyless entry, cruise control and a four-speaker stereo with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. Stepping up to the SXT nets you a larger V6 engine, 18-inch wheels (AWD only), a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, foglamps, heated mirrors, power-adjustable pedals, a power driver seat and an upgraded six-speaker sound system with satellite radio. The SXT is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 good for 250 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. This engine gets a four-speed automatic with rear-wheel drive. Antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control are standard on all Chargers. The Charger's large size and long wheelbase translate into a generously sized cabin with plenty of rear legroom. The trunk can hold 16 cubic feet of luggage, an average figure for a large sedan.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Premium Audio
4 Speed Automatic
Power Gas Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

