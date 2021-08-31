2010 Dodge Charger

$8,998 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 8 0 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7866369

7866369 Stock #: PT2186

PT2186 VIN: 2B3CA3CV5AH233499

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,806 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Seating Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Additional Features Premium Audio 4 Speed Automatic Power Gas Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.