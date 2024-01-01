Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2010 Dodge Journey

115,800 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
R/T AWD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Used
115,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3D4PH6FV3AT244004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 115,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

High Output

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Pwr express open/close sunroof
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: Engine Oil Cooler Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring
19" X 7.0" ALUMINUM CHROME-CLAD WHEELS
3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD)
28X R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine 6-speed automatic trans
CONVENIENCE GROUP II -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars air filtering cargo compartment cover driver/passenger lower LED lamps iPod control auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect phone w/voice command
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 160-amp alternator 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat auto temp control air conditioning w/3-zone control easy entry seat system rear air conditioning w/heater
DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS
SILVER STEEL METALLIC
NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP I -inc: hard disk drive media centre 830N 6DC/DVD/HDD/Nav radio Parkview rear back-up camera auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect phone w/voice command
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP I -inc: 2nd row overhead 9" video screen video remote control infrared wireless headphones
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

2010 Dodge Journey