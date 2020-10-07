Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Journey

235,538 KM

Details Description Features

$4,911

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,911

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

SE **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Journey

SE **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

Contact Seller

$4,911

+ taxes & licensing

235,538KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6116292
  • Stock #: 90212B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 235,538 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Front/rear floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD)
DARK SLATE GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEAT
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat air conditioning w/3-zone temp control easy entry seat system rear air conditioning w/heater
INFERNO RED CRYSTAL PEARL
16" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS (STD)
22F CANADA VALUE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine 4-speed automatic trans
SAFE & SOUND GROUP -inc: 30GB hard disk drive 6.5" touch screen display
SE PLUS GROUP -inc: air filtering black side roof rails cargo compartment cover interior observation mirror leather wrapped shift knob leather wrapped steering wheel overhead console passenger assist handles security alarm SIRIUS satellite ra...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 66,043 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 29,062 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 40,774 KM
$25,715 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-526-XXXX

(click to show)

306-526-6421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory