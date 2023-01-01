Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

226,200 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Laramie

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

226,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10496079
  • Stock #: PP1762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Light pebble beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Ram 1500 Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 18 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This Dodge Ram 1500 boasts a Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TWO-TONE LOWER PAINT, PROTECTION GROUP, P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES.*This Dodge Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *26H LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG , MEDIA CENTER 730N CD/DVD/HDD/MP3 RADIO W/NAVIGATION, LIGHT PEBBLE BEIGE, LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BRILLIANT BLACK PEARL, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT VVT ENGINE, 3.55 AXLE RATIO, 20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS, Woodgrain instrument panel bezel.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you like your trucks big and bold on the outside, but soft and luxurious on the inside, the 2010 Dodge Ram is right for you. The Ram retains its familiar "big-rig" styling, but looks even better thanks to a forward-canted grille and more chrome accents.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Dodge Ram 1500!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.55 Axle Ratio
Class IV Receiver Hitch

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Exterior

Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
P275/60R20 all-season OWL tires
Bluetooth Connection
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
BRILLIANT BLACK PEARL
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: front tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate
Requires Subscription
TWO-TONE LOWER PAINT
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT VVT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle heavy duty engine cooling (STD)
26H LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 3.55 axle ratio
MEDIA CENTER 730N CD/DVD/HDD/MP3 RADIO W/NAVIGATION -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player iPod control 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity GPS navigation Sirius Traffic (subscription required)
LIGHT PEBBLE BEIGE LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

