2010 Dodge Ram 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 6 , 2 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10496079

10496079 Stock #: PP1762

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Pearl

Interior Colour Light pebble beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 226,200 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 3.55 Axle Ratio Class IV Receiver Hitch Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Exterior Chrome Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage P275/60R20 all-season OWL tires Bluetooth Connection 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) 20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD) BRILLIANT BLACK PEARL PROTECTION GROUP -inc: front tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate Requires Subscription TWO-TONE LOWER PAINT 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT VVT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle heavy duty engine cooling (STD) 26H LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 3.55 axle ratio MEDIA CENTER 730N CD/DVD/HDD/MP3 RADIO W/NAVIGATION -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player iPod control 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity GPS navigation Sirius Traffic (subscription required) LIGHT PEBBLE BEIGE LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.