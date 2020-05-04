Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$8,911

+ taxes & licensing

  • 235,902KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4953171
  • Stock #: 40223A
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT7AS190623
Exterior Colour
Mango Tango Pearl
Interior Colour
DARK SLATE
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Pwr sunroof
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Class IV Receiver Hitch
  • MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • 121-LITRE FUEL TANK
  • REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
  • 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
  • Mango Tango Pearl
  • 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD)
  • SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer ParkSense rear park assist system auto air cond w/dual zone temp control
  • UCONNECT PHONE W/VOICE COMMAND -inc: iPod control auto-dimming rearview mirror
  • P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD)
  • DARK SLATE CLOTH LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS
  • 3.92 AXLE RATIO -inc: anti-spin differential rear axle
  • Requires Subscription
  • 26L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 3.55 axle ratio 20" x 9" chrome clad aluminum wheels P275/60R20 all-season OWL tires locking lug nuts dual rear exhaust electric shift-on-demand transfer c...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

