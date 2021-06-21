Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

114,827 KM

Details Description Features

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

114,827KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7499121
  • Stock #: 21525B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,827 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-985-5012 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
3.55 Axle Ratio
Sliding Rear Window
Pwr sunroof
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Monotone Paint
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Conventional Spare Tire
121-LITRE FUEL TANK
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD)
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer ParkSense rear park assist system auto air cond w/dual zone temp control
P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD)
Requires Subscription
DARK SLATE LEATHER-TRIMMED LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: ventilated front seats
26L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 3.55 axle ratio 20" x 9" chrome clad aluminum wheels P275/60R20 all-season OWL tires locking lug nuts dual rear exhaust electric shift-on-demand transfer c...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 31,678 KM
$21,350 + tax & lic
2016 Cadillac Escala...
 62,019 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 37,850 KM
$20,701 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory