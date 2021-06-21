Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

203,082 KM

Details Description

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 7529262
  2. 7529262
  3. 7529262
  4. 7529262
  5. 7529262
  6. 7529262
  7. 7529262
  8. 7529262
  9. 7529262
  10. 7529262
  11. 7529262
  12. 7529262
  13. 7529262
  14. 7529262
  15. 7529262
  16. 7529262
  17. 7529262
  18. 7529262
  19. 7529262
  20. 7529262
Contact Seller

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

203,082KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7529262
  • Stock #: W271
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT3AS131956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Gray Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W271
  • Mileage 203,082 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab 4x4 includes:-Certified and mechanical inspection-No Accidents-Alloy Wheels-5.7L HEMI V8-Remote Start -Sunroof-Alpine Sound System-Running Board-Drop in Liner-Park Assist Rear Sensors-Power Seat-Cruise Control and much more.Welcome to WOW CARS Family!We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wow Cars

2005 Toyota Avalon T...
 74,175 KM
$11,498 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 148,122 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Highlander
 152,924 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wow Cars

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory