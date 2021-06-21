2010 Dodge Ram 1500

$15,998 + taxes & licensing 2 0 3 , 0 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7529262

7529262 Stock #: W271

W271 VIN: 1D7RV1CT3AS131956

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral Gray Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # W271

Mileage 203,082 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.