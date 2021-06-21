Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Escape

209,350 KM

Details Description Features

$7,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

XLT Automatic WHOLESALE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Escape

XLT Automatic WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 7404062
  2. 7404062
  3. 7404062
  4. 7404062
  5. 7404062
  6. 7404062
  7. 7404062
  8. 7404062
  9. 7404062
  10. 7404062
  11. 7404062
  12. 7404062
  13. 7404062
  14. 7404062
Contact Seller

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

209,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7404062
  • Stock #: WT220
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG1AKD29627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WT220
  • Mileage 209,350 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!

This 2010 FORD ESCAPE XLT 4X4 IS A locally owned SUV - WITH NO MAJOR ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS on the CARFAX.
The 2010 Ford Escape is a compact all wheel drive SUV that seats five people. It has the upgraded a 240-hp 3.0-liter V6. And properly equipped, the V6 Escape can tow up to 3,500 pounds.
Escape. In government tests, the Escape earned a perfect five stars in front and side crash tests.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM
4x4
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2004 Volvo XC70 WHOL...
 194,322 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 335 Gran Tu...
 39,000 KM
$33,998 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 62,800 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory