2010 Ford Escape

$7,998 + taxes & licensing 2 0 9 , 3 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7404062

7404062 Stock #: WT220

WT220 VIN: 1FMCU9DG1AKD29627

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # WT220

Mileage 209,350 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features 4x4 Dual Air Controls Power Gas Pedal 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.