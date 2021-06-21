+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2010 FORD ESCAPE XLT 4X4 IS A locally owned SUV - WITH NO MAJOR ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS on the CARFAX.
The 2010 Ford Escape is a compact all wheel drive SUV that seats five people. It has the upgraded a 240-hp 3.0-liter V6. And properly equipped, the V6 Escape can tow up to 3,500 pounds.
Escape. In government tests, the Escape earned a perfect five stars in front and side crash tests.
