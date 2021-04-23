+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
WHOLESALE DIVISION PLEAE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO.
This 2010 Ford Explorer XLT 4x4 - is a sharp looking SUV that was company owned and very well maintained. It is a Saskatchewan one owner unit - with NO ACCIDENTS or claims on the CARFAX. The 2010 Ford Explorer deserves consideration if you need a traditional midsize SUV with substantial towing and off-roading capabilities. Perhaps the 2010 Ford Explorer's biggest advantage over newer midsize crossovers is that its rugged truck-based body-on-frame design gives it a distinct edge in situations like trailer towing and off-roading. Towing capacity is above average and the trailer sway control, part of the standard electronic stability control system, helps minimize white-knuckle moments when towing in gusty crosswinds or making sudden lane changes. Off-road, the availability of a true four-wheel-drive system with a low-range transfer case allows the Explorer to go places where its all-wheel-drive crossover competitors would rightly fear to tread. The XLT models seat five and come with 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, air-conditioning, power windows and door locks, and a CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary audio jack. The XLT with the Sport Package adds black exterior accents (including the wheel arches, side-step bars and front fascia) along with 20-inch alloy wheels and white-faced instruments. The Ford Explorer's engine is a 4.0-liter V6 that puts out 210 hp and 254 pound-feet of torque.All major safety equipment is standard on the 2010 Ford Explorer, including antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and first- and second-row side curtain airbags. The stability control system includes rollover sensing and trailer sway control. Relative to other truck-based SUVs like the Dodge Durango, the 2010 Ford Explorer is pleasing to drive. Much of the credit goes to the independent rear suspension, which both smoothes the ride and helps keep the wheels planted when traversing rough pavement. For a vehicle this size, the steering feels surprisingly responsive
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9