2010 Ford Explorer

167,657 KM

Details

XLT WHOLESALE

Location

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

167,657KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6996710
  Stock #: w190
  • VIN: 1FMEU7DE0AUA86389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,657 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION PLEAE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO.



This 2010 Ford Explorer XLT 4x4 - is a sharp looking SUV that was company owned and very well maintained. It is a Saskatchewan one owner unit - with NO ACCIDENTS or claims on the CARFAX. The 2010 Ford Explorer deserves consideration if you need a traditional midsize SUV with substantial towing and off-roading capabilities. Perhaps the 2010 Ford Explorer's biggest advantage over newer midsize crossovers is that its rugged truck-based body-on-frame design gives it a distinct edge in situations like trailer towing and off-roading. Towing capacity is above average and the trailer sway control, part of the standard electronic stability control system, helps minimize white-knuckle moments when towing in gusty crosswinds or making sudden lane changes. Off-road, the availability of a true four-wheel-drive system with a low-range transfer case allows the Explorer to go places where its all-wheel-drive crossover competitors would rightly fear to tread. The XLT models seat five and come with 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, air-conditioning, power windows and door locks, and a CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary audio jack. The XLT with the Sport Package adds black exterior accents (including the wheel arches, side-step bars and front fascia) along with 20-inch alloy wheels and white-faced instruments. The Ford Explorer's engine is a 4.0-liter V6 that puts out 210 hp and 254 pound-feet of torque.All major safety equipment is standard on the 2010 Ford Explorer, including antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and first- and second-row side curtain airbags. The stability control system includes rollover sensing and trailer sway control. Relative to other truck-based SUVs like the Dodge Durango, the 2010 Ford Explorer is pleasing to drive. Much of the credit goes to the independent rear suspension, which both smoothes the ride and helps keep the wheels planted when traversing rough pavement. For a vehicle this size, the steering feels surprisingly responsive



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Satellite Radio
Limited Slip Differential
cassette player
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
4x4
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
5 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

