1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2010 FORD F250 XLT - was locally owned - and company operated. It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. It also did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. The 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty standard power plant is a 5.4-liter gasoline V8 that makes 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. Properly equipped, an F-250 Super Duty can tow up to 12,500 pounds and handle a 3,200-pound payload. The 2010 Ford F-250 delivers solid ride and handling dynamics for a full-size heavy-duty truck, and it's remarkably quiet at speed, a trademark of recent F-Series models. The 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty trucks feature a blocky, industrial interior design language that works quite well for the intended market. On XL and XLT models, interior materials are quite good for the segment. The well-placed center stack puts controls within easy reach. nd a massive center console/armrest provide generous in-cabin storage -- in fact, the center console box is big enough to accommodate a laptop and/or hanging files.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
