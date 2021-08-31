Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-250

225,282 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-250

2010 Ford F-250

XL WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-250

XL WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 7950407
  2. 7950407
  3. 7950407
  4. 7950407
  5. 7950407
  6. 7950407
  7. 7950407
  8. 7950407
  9. 7950407
  10. 7950407
  11. 7950407
  12. 7950407
  13. 7950407
  14. 7950407
  15. 7950407
  16. 7950407
  17. 7950407
  18. 7950407
  19. 7950407
  20. 7950407
  21. 7950407
  22. 7950407
  23. 7950407
  24. 7950407
  25. 7950407
  26. 7950407
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

225,282KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7950407
  • Stock #: w275
  • VIN: 1FTSW2B53AEA01417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,282 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2010 FORD F250 XLT - was locally owned - and company operated. It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. It also did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. The 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty standard power plant is a 5.4-liter gasoline V8 that makes 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. Properly equipped, an F-250 Super Duty can tow up to 12,500 pounds and handle a 3,200-pound payload. The 2010 Ford F-250 delivers solid ride and handling dynamics for a full-size heavy-duty truck, and it's remarkably quiet at speed, a trademark of recent F-Series models. The 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty trucks feature a blocky, industrial interior design language that works quite well for the intended market. On XL and XLT models, interior materials are quite good for the segment. The well-placed center stack puts controls within easy reach. nd a massive center console/armrest provide generous in-cabin storage -- in fact, the center console box is big enough to accommodate a laptop and/or hanging files.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Split Folder Rear Seats
4x4
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2014 Ford Fusion S E...
 203,600 KM
$8,998 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Soul EX+ GU...
 168,400 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2014 Audi Q5 2.0 Pro...
 139,900 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory