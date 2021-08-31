2010 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,998 + taxes & licensing 2 2 5 , 2 8 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 225,282 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Tow Package Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Seating Split Folder Rear Seats Additional Features 4x4 Dual Air Controls Power Gas Pedal 5 Speed Automatic

