Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECOORDS</strong></p> <p>Our 2018 Ford Edge has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. CARFAX reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions and excellent service records. Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget.</strong> The 2010 Ford Fusion is a car that blurs the boundaries between a midcycle refresh and a ground-up redesign. Its platform is shared with last years Fusion, which means its still fundamentally a stretched version of the first-generation Mazda 6. Yet practically everything else is new -- exterior design, interior design, powertrains, you name it. Before you write off the 2010 Fusion as a warmed-over version of the previous model, we suggest you take one for a test-drive. The old Fusion was already a pretty good midsize sedan, and thanks to Fords determination to rectify its flaws, the new ones even better. changes for 2010 include refreshed exterior and interior styling. Were particularly pleased with the interior makeover. Whereas the previous Fusions cabin felt distinctly dated, the new one compares favorably with rival layouts, featuring an attractive design and improved ergonomics. no competitor offers the excellent Sync multimedia integration system, and few boast available all-wheel drive. Only the Nissan Altima handles markedly better, and the Fusions ride is more compliant. Dont let the 2010 Ford Fusions familiar underpinnings deter you -- if youre on the market for a midsize sedan, this one belongs on your short list. All-wheel drive is included on the V6-powered SEL.Antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags are standard on all Fusions. In government crash tests, the Fusion achieved a perfect five stars for frontal protection and front side protection. It got four stars for rear side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Fusion its highest rating of Good in its frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2010 Ford Fusion

198,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Ford Fusion

SEL Leather Sunroof AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12286347

2010 Ford Fusion

SEL Leather Sunroof AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Contact Seller

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
198,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FAHP0CG3AR207738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT3070
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECOORDS



Our 2018 Ford Edge has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. CARFAX reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions and excellent service records. Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2010 Ford Fusion is a car that blurs the boundaries between a midcycle refresh and a ground-up redesign. Its platform is shared with last year's Fusion, which means it's still fundamentally a stretched version of the first-generation Mazda 6. Yet practically everything else is new -- exterior design, interior design, powertrains, you name it. Before you write off the 2010 Fusion as a warmed-over version of the previous model, we suggest you take one for a test-drive. The old Fusion was already a pretty good midsize sedan, and thanks to Ford's determination to rectify its flaws, the new one's even better. changes for 2010 include refreshed exterior and interior styling. We're particularly pleased with the interior makeover. Whereas the previous Fusion's cabin felt distinctly dated, the new one compares favorably with rival layouts, featuring an attractive design and improved ergonomics. no competitor offers the excellent Sync multimedia integration system, and few boast available all-wheel drive. Only the Nissan Altima handles markedly better, and the Fusion's ride is more compliant. Don't let the 2010 Ford Fusion's familiar underpinnings deter you -- if you're on the market for a midsize sedan, this one belongs on your short list. All-wheel drive is included on the V6-powered SEL.Antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags are standard on all Fusions. In government crash tests, the Fusion achieved a perfect five stars for frontal protection and front side protection. It got four stars for rear side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Fusion its highest rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition GUARANTEED APPROVAL for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition GUARANTEED APPROVAL 137,300 KM $18,988 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE LEATHER SUNROOF AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE LEATHER SUNROOF AWD 92,000 KM $27,989 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Fiat 500 X Trekking LEATHER SUNROOF AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Fiat 500 X Trekking LEATHER SUNROOF AWD 110,600 KM $21,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Fusion