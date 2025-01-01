$10,998+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Fusion
SEL Leather Sunroof AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PT3070
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECOORDS
Our 2018 Ford Edge has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. CARFAX reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions and excellent service records. Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2010 Ford Fusion is a car that blurs the boundaries between a midcycle refresh and a ground-up redesign. Its platform is shared with last year's Fusion, which means it's still fundamentally a stretched version of the first-generation Mazda 6. Yet practically everything else is new -- exterior design, interior design, powertrains, you name it. Before you write off the 2010 Fusion as a warmed-over version of the previous model, we suggest you take one for a test-drive. The old Fusion was already a pretty good midsize sedan, and thanks to Ford's determination to rectify its flaws, the new one's even better. changes for 2010 include refreshed exterior and interior styling. We're particularly pleased with the interior makeover. Whereas the previous Fusion's cabin felt distinctly dated, the new one compares favorably with rival layouts, featuring an attractive design and improved ergonomics. no competitor offers the excellent Sync multimedia integration system, and few boast available all-wheel drive. Only the Nissan Altima handles markedly better, and the Fusion's ride is more compliant. Don't let the 2010 Ford Fusion's familiar underpinnings deter you -- if you're on the market for a midsize sedan, this one belongs on your short list. All-wheel drive is included on the V6-powered SEL.Antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags are standard on all Fusions. In government crash tests, the Fusion achieved a perfect five stars for frontal protection and front side protection. It got four stars for rear side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Fusion its highest rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
