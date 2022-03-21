2010 Ford Ranger

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 7 8 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8914186

8914186 Stock #: 22337B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 22337B

Mileage 98,786 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Side Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Interior Power Door Locks Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Additional Features Requires Subscription 4.0L SOHC SMPI 12-VALVE V6 ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.