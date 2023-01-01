Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

63,975 KM

Details Description

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Wow Cars

639-590-7118

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

63,975KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9738028
  • Stock #: W515
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE7APA14130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W515
  • Mileage 63,975 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford Ranger Sport 4x4 includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Complete Service Record Available
-One Owner, super low kms
-Alloy Wheels
-Lift Kit Installed
-Line X Spray-on Bedliner
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Cruise Control
-Tow Hitch and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VAN?s, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

