2010 GMC Canyon

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass Satellite Radio Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors 4x4 ON-STAR 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.