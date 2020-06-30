Menu
2010 GMC Canyon

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2010 GMC Canyon

2010 GMC Canyon

SLE 4x4

2010 GMC Canyon

SLE 4x4

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  Listing ID: 5349650
  Stock #: CBK2923
  VIN: 1GTKTDDE0A8121790

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # CBK2923
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4 WHEEL DRIVE



Our GMC Canyon has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Trades Welcome aftermarket warranties available for every budget and need. bedliner, a 60/40-split front bench seat, air-conditioning, cruise control and satellite radio. The regular-cab SLE model adds aluminum wheels, foglights, chrome interior accents and an upgraded radio with a CD player. The extended-cab SLE boasts full power accessories and remote keyless entry. foglamps, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, running boards, Canyon comes standard with the OnStar emergency communications system, antilock brakes, stability control, traction control and head curtain airbags.In government frontal-impact crash tests, the Chevrolet Colorado earned four stars.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Satellite Radio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
ON-STAR
4 Speed Automatic

