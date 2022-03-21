Menu
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

277,486 KM

Details Description Features

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CREW CAB

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CREW CAB

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

277,486KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8928841
  • Stock #: 42772A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 42772A
  • Mileage 277,486 KM

Vehicle Description

With this 4WD Black Sierra SLE, whether your work or play takes you off-road, around town, or to the job site, the Sierra can answer the toughest demands. This truck is a Crew Cab Pickup with a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L engine and interior color. Engineered to make it easier for you to get things done by featuring a premium cloth split-bench seat with under-seat storage, remote keyless entry, compass and exterior temperature display and Onstar. Take the Sierras abilities to the next level with five choices in engine size and numerous option packages including Off-Road, Kodiak Edition and All Terrain. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) active fuel management
