Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Honda Accord

130,120 KM

Details Description Features

$11,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regina Mazda

306-543-3345

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Accord

2010 Honda Accord

Cpe EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Accord

Cpe EX-L

Location

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

  1. 7264205
  2. 7264205
  3. 7264205
  4. 7264205
  5. 7264205
  6. 7264205
  7. 7264205
  8. 7264205
Contact Seller

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

130,120KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7264205
  • Stock #: 00942Z
  • VIN: 1HGCS1B80AA800942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 00942Z
  • Mileage 130,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.



Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.


VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.




Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regina Mazda

2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 12,350 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Accord Cp...
 130,120 KM
$11,800 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee T...
 97,550 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Regina Mazda

Regina Mazda

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory