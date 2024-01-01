$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Civic
EX-L
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Used
146,474KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFG1B0XAH001809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 146,474 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather.
Recent Arrival! 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic FWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Taylor Toyota
2010 Honda Civic