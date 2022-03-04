$CALL+ tax & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2010 Honda Civic
LX SR
Location
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
166,178KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8494806
- Stock #: 2232301
- VIN: 2HGFG1A68AH001118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 166,178 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5