2010 Honda Pilot
Touring
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
302,885KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF4H93AB502032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 302,885 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
