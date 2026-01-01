Menu
## **Welcome to Your Next Adventure: 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited** Experience the perfect blend of reliability, comfort, and value. At **Siman Auto Sales**, we are proud to present this exceptional 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited. This isnt just another SUV; it is a meticulously maintained, Saskatchewan-local vehicle ready for the road ahead. --- ### **Premium Comfort and Features** Step inside the Limited trim and enjoy a driving experience designed around your comfort. Whether you are commuting in the city or heading out on a highway road trip, this Santa Fe delivers: * **Power Heated Leather Seating:** Stay warm during Saskatchewan winters with premium, adjustable leather seats. * **Sunroof:** Open up the cabin to enjoy fresh air and natural light. * **HomeLink System:** Integrated garage door openers for your convenience and security. * **Entertainment:** Equipped with a CD player and SiriusXM radio capability to keep your favorite music playing. * **Style:** Finished with sleek alloy wheels that complement its timeless design. --- ### **Total Peace of Mind** We believe in transparency and quality. You can drive away with confidence knowing exactly what you are getting: * **Clean History:** Carfax reports this as a Saskatchewan vehicle with an excellent service history. * **New Tires:** Brand new tires installed all around for maximum traction and safety. * **New Brakes:** Fresh brakes installed at all four corners for reliable stopping power. * **Fresh Service:** Includes a fresh full synthetic oil service. * **Rigorous Inspection:** Every vehicle undergoes a comprehensive presale inspection before hitting our lot. --- ### **Flexible Options for Every Buyer** We make the buying process easy and stress-free: * **Trades Encouraged:** We want your current vehicle! Bring it in for a fair and competitive appraisal. * **Custom Warranties:** We offer a variety of aftermarket warranties designed to fit every need and budget, ensuring you stay protected long after you leave the lot. --- ### **Why Choose Siman Auto Sales?** We have been proudly serving Saskatchewan for over **27 years**. Our philosophy is simple: we are large enough to make a difference and small enough to care. With over **70 vehicles** to choose from and a reputation built on trust, we invite you to check our reviews and see why our customers keep coming back. **Visit us today and take this Santa Fe for a test drive!**

210,600 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

