2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
Limited 3.5 EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$10,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 210,600 KM
Vehicle Description
## **Welcome to Your Next Adventure: 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited**
Experience the perfect blend of reliability, comfort, and value. At **Siman Auto Sales**, we are proud to present this exceptional 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited. This isnt just another SUV; it is a meticulously maintained, Saskatchewan-local vehicle ready for the road ahead.
---
### **Premium Comfort and Features**
Step inside the Limited trim and enjoy a driving experience designed around your comfort. Whether you are commuting in the city or heading out on a highway road trip, this Santa Fe delivers:
* **Power Heated Leather Seating:** Stay warm during Saskatchewan winters with premium, adjustable leather seats.
* **Sunroof:** Open up the cabin to enjoy fresh air and natural light.
* **HomeLink System:** Integrated garage door openers for your convenience and security.
* **Entertainment:** Equipped with a CD player and SiriusXM radio capability to keep your favorite music playing.
* **Style:** Finished with sleek alloy wheels that complement its timeless design.
---
### **Total Peace of Mind**
We believe in transparency and quality. You can drive away with confidence knowing exactly what you are getting:
* **Clean History:** Carfax reports this as a Saskatchewan vehicle with an excellent service history.
* **New Tires:** Brand new tires installed all around for maximum traction and safety.
* **New Brakes:** Fresh brakes installed at all four corners for reliable stopping power.
* **Fresh Service:** Includes a fresh full synthetic oil service.
* **Rigorous Inspection:** Every vehicle undergoes a comprehensive presale inspection before hitting our lot.
---
### **Flexible Options for Every Buyer**
We make the buying process easy and stress-free:
* **Trades Encouraged:** We want your current vehicle! Bring it in for a fair and competitive appraisal.
* **Custom Warranties:** We offer a variety of aftermarket warranties designed to fit every need and budget, ensuring you stay protected long after you leave the lot.
---
### **Why Choose Siman Auto Sales?**
We have been proudly serving Saskatchewan for over **27 years**. Our philosophy is simple: we are large enough to make a difference and small enough to care.
With over **70 vehicles** to choose from and a reputation built on trust, we invite you to check our reviews and see why our customers keep coming back.
**Visit us today and take this Santa Fe for a test drive!**
