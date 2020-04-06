1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
Our Santa Fe has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports one owner Accident Free Saskatchewan Vehicle. If you are searching for what is commonly refereed to as a Peach in the automotive industry then look no further this one owner loaded up limited edition Accident Free Low km Santa Fe is just what you have been searching for . Don't wait it wont last long. While the Santa Fe's freshened exterior styling may be the most obvious change, the big news here is actually under the hood. The 276-hp 3.5-liter V6 is new; it, provides better performance and fuel economy compared to last year's 3.3-liter V6. ong list of standard comfort and convenience features also grows a little longer for 2010. Some desirable extras -- like leather upholstery and a sunroof -- Bluetooth hands-free cell phone connectivity, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and a USB audio jack . heated front seats and a premium Infinity audio system with a six-disc CD changer. Electronic stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, side-impact airbags for front seat passengers and rollover-sensing side curtain airbags are all standard on the Santa Fe. In government crash testing, the 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe earned perfect five-star ratings in both frontal and side impacts. Likewise, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Santa Fe its highest possible rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
