2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED 3.5 LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED 3.5 LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4838286
  • Stock #: C2896
  • VIN: 5NMSHDAG0AH410531
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM



Our Santa Fe has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports one owner Accident Free Saskatchewan Vehicle. If you are searching for what is commonly refereed to as a Peach in the automotive industry then look no further this one owner loaded up limited edition Accident Free Low km Santa Fe is just what you have been searching for . Don't wait it wont last long. While the Santa Fe's freshened exterior styling may be the most obvious change, the big news here is actually under the hood. The 276-hp 3.5-liter V6 is new; it, provides better performance and fuel economy compared to last year's 3.3-liter V6. ong list of standard comfort and convenience features also grows a little longer for 2010. Some desirable extras -- like leather upholstery and a sunroof -- Bluetooth hands-free cell phone connectivity, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and a USB audio jack . heated front seats and a premium Infinity audio system with a six-disc CD changer. Electronic stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, side-impact airbags for front seat passengers and rollover-sensing side curtain airbags are all standard on the Santa Fe. In government crash testing, the 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe earned perfect five-star ratings in both frontal and side impacts. Likewise, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Santa Fe its highest possible rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Power Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folder Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Sunroof
Exterior
  • tinted windows
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Dual Air Controls
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

