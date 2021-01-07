Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

192,145 KM

Details Description

$8,598

+ tax & licensing
$8,598

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$8,598

+ taxes & licensing

192,145KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6384774
  Stock #: W183
  VIN: 5NMSGDAG3AH375969

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Glacier White Pearl
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # W183
  Mileage 192,145 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Hyundai Santafe AWD includes:Certified and mechanical inspection-Alloy Wheels -All Wheel Drive -Brand New All-season Tires-Remote/Command Start -Traction Control -All Wheel Drive Lock -Power Window -Power Mirror and much more. Welcome to WOW CARS Family!We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

