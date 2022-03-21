Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

170,080 KM

Details Description

$9,418

+ tax & licensing
$9,418

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 2.4

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 2.4

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$9,418

+ taxes & licensing

170,080KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8813189
  Stock #: W415
  VIN: 5NMSG3AB5AH362199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 170,080 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Hyundai Santafe FWD includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-2.4L 4Cylinder Engine
-Alloy Wheels
-Power Windows
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Wow Cars

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

