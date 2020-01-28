2010 Infiniti G37

G37 S fully loaded

Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior Rear Spoiler

Halogen fog lights Windows Rear Window Defroster Safety Front/rear crumple zones

Front seat side-impact airbags

Rear 3-point seat belts

Front/rear side curtain airbags Convenience Front door map pockets

Front/rear carpeted floor mats

analog clock

HomeLink universal garage door opener

(2) 12V auxiliary pwr outlets Seating Front seat active head restraints Power Options pwr trunk release Trim Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers

Dark chrome-tinted grille Comfort Sunglasses holder in overhead console

Additional Features Aluminum Interior Accents

Body Colour Door Handles

LED Tail lights

Battery Saver

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Colour-keyed door handles

illuminated ashtray

Brake shift interlock

dual digital trip odometers

Illuminated emergency inside trunk release

Illuminated glove box

Dual chrome tailpipe finishers

Front seatback map pockets

Bi-xenon high intensity discharge headlights w/auto on/off feature

Pipe-style side door guard beams

Vehicle speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering

Rear seat heater vents

LATCh child seat tether provisions

Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass

Front armrest

Retained accessory pwr for windows/sunroof

(4) front/(2) rear cup holders

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/visor extensions

Rearview monitor

Leather & aluminum shift lever

Dead pedal

Sport side sills

Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors w/memory

Rear folding bench seat

Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/memory

Bluetooth hands-free phone capability

In-glass diversity antenna/rear roof satellite antenna

Illuminated entry system w/front door step lamps

Dome/map light

Front assist grip

(2) coat hanger hooks

Rear sonar system

Aluminum accent pedals

UV filtering glass

8-km/h energy absorbing bumpers

P225/45WR19 front & P245/40WR19 rear Bridgestone summer performance tires

Aluminum door sill kick plates w/Infiniti script

Fully lined illuminated trunk

Advanced front airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor

3.7L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine

VVEL & CVTCS valve timing

Viscous Limited Slip Differential

Engine mounts -inc: (2) side, (1) rear

Pwr moonroof w/one-touch open/close, tilt, sliding sunshade

Indicator lights -inc: cruise control, fuel lid, high beam, PRND, turn signal/hazard, VDC off

Warning chimes -inc: headlight, ignition key reminder

Anti-germ treated surfaces -inc: steering, shift knob, keys, assist grips, door grips

Front 3-point seat belts w/pretensioners, load limiters

T145/70D18 compact spare tire

Vehicle info system w/7" colour LCD monitor accessed via Infiniti controller -inc: outside temp display, vehicle maintenance information

Sport brake calipers

Sport-tuned double wishbone front suspension

Sport-tuned multi-link independent rear suspension

19" x 8.5" front & 19" x 9" rear 10-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels

Multi-function trip computer -inc: avg fuel economy, avg speed, distance to empty, driving time, instant fuel econ

Pwr windows -inc: one-touch up/down, key cylinder up/down, key fob down

7-speed automatic transmission w/OD, manual drive mode, magnesium paddle shifters

