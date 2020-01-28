Menu
2010 Infiniti G37

Coupe Sport

2010 Infiniti G37

Coupe Sport

Location

Midtown Auto Sales

1020 8th Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1C9

306-347-2277

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4564455
  • VIN: JN1CV6EK6AM101875
Exterior Colour
Aspen Pearl (White)
Interior Colour
Graphite (G)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

G37 S fully loaded

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Halogen fog lights
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Safety
  • Front/rear crumple zones
  • Front seat side-impact airbags
  • Rear 3-point seat belts
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
Convenience
  • Front door map pockets
  • Front/rear carpeted floor mats
  • analog clock
  • HomeLink universal garage door opener
  • (2) 12V auxiliary pwr outlets
Seating
  • Front seat active head restraints
Power Options
  • pwr trunk release
Trim
  • Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
  • Dark chrome-tinted grille
Comfort
  • Sunglasses holder in overhead console
Additional Features
  • Aluminum Interior Accents
  • Body Colour Door Handles
  • LED Tail lights
  • Battery Saver
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Colour-keyed door handles
  • illuminated ashtray
  • Brake shift interlock
  • dual digital trip odometers
  • Illuminated emergency inside trunk release
  • Illuminated glove box
  • Dual chrome tailpipe finishers
  • Front seatback map pockets
  • Bi-xenon high intensity discharge headlights w/auto on/off feature
  • Pipe-style side door guard beams
  • Vehicle speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Rear seat heater vents
  • LATCh child seat tether provisions
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
  • Front armrest
  • Retained accessory pwr for windows/sunroof
  • (4) front/(2) rear cup holders
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/visor extensions
  • Rearview monitor
  • Leather & aluminum shift lever
  • Dead pedal
  • Sport side sills
  • Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors w/memory
  • Rear folding bench seat
  • Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/memory
  • Bluetooth hands-free phone capability
  • In-glass diversity antenna/rear roof satellite antenna
  • Illuminated entry system w/front door step lamps
  • Dome/map light
  • Front assist grip
  • (2) coat hanger hooks
  • Rear sonar system
  • Aluminum accent pedals
  • UV filtering glass
  • 8-km/h energy absorbing bumpers
  • P225/45WR19 front & P245/40WR19 rear Bridgestone summer performance tires
  • Aluminum door sill kick plates w/Infiniti script
  • Fully lined illuminated trunk
  • Advanced front airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor
  • 3.7L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
  • VVEL & CVTCS valve timing
  • Viscous Limited Slip Differential
  • Engine mounts -inc: (2) side, (1) rear
  • Pwr moonroof w/one-touch open/close, tilt, sliding sunshade
  • Indicator lights -inc: cruise control, fuel lid, high beam, PRND, turn signal/hazard, VDC off
  • Warning chimes -inc: headlight, ignition key reminder
  • Anti-germ treated surfaces -inc: steering, shift knob, keys, assist grips, door grips
  • Front 3-point seat belts w/pretensioners, load limiters
  • T145/70D18 compact spare tire
  • Vehicle info system w/7" colour LCD monitor accessed via Infiniti controller -inc: outside temp display, vehicle maintenance information
  • Sport brake calipers
  • Sport-tuned double wishbone front suspension
  • Sport-tuned multi-link independent rear suspension
  • 19" x 8.5" front & 19" x 9" rear 10-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels
  • Multi-function trip computer -inc: avg fuel economy, avg speed, distance to empty, driving time, instant fuel econ
  • Pwr windows -inc: one-touch up/down, key cylinder up/down, key fob down
  • 7-speed automatic transmission w/OD, manual drive mode, magnesium paddle shifters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

