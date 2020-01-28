2010 Infiniti G37

G37 S fully loaded
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Powertrain
- Rear Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Exterior
- Rear Spoiler
- Halogen fog lights
- Windows
- Safety
- Front/rear crumple zones
- Front seat side-impact airbags
- Rear 3-point seat belts
- Front/rear side curtain airbags
- Convenience
- Front door map pockets
- Front/rear carpeted floor mats
- analog clock
- HomeLink universal garage door opener
- (2) 12V auxiliary pwr outlets
- Seating
- Front seat active head restraints
- Power Options
- Trim
- Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
- Dark chrome-tinted grille
- Comfort
- Sunglasses holder in overhead console
- Additional Features
- Aluminum Interior Accents
- Body Colour Door Handles
- LED Tail lights
- Battery Saver
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Colour-keyed door handles
- illuminated ashtray
- Brake shift interlock
- dual digital trip odometers
- Illuminated emergency inside trunk release
- Illuminated glove box
- Dual chrome tailpipe finishers
- Front seatback map pockets
- Bi-xenon high intensity discharge headlights w/auto on/off feature
- Pipe-style side door guard beams
- Vehicle speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
- Rear seat heater vents
- LATCh child seat tether provisions
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
- Front armrest
- Retained accessory pwr for windows/sunroof
- (4) front/(2) rear cup holders
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/visor extensions
- Rearview monitor
- Leather & aluminum shift lever
- Dead pedal
- Sport side sills
- Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors w/memory
- Rear folding bench seat
- Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/memory
- Bluetooth hands-free phone capability
- In-glass diversity antenna/rear roof satellite antenna
- Illuminated entry system w/front door step lamps
- Dome/map light
- Front assist grip
- (2) coat hanger hooks
- Rear sonar system
- Aluminum accent pedals
- UV filtering glass
- 8-km/h energy absorbing bumpers
- P225/45WR19 front & P245/40WR19 rear Bridgestone summer performance tires
- Aluminum door sill kick plates w/Infiniti script
- Fully lined illuminated trunk
- Advanced front airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor
- 3.7L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
- VVEL & CVTCS valve timing
- Viscous Limited Slip Differential
- Engine mounts -inc: (2) side, (1) rear
- Pwr moonroof w/one-touch open/close, tilt, sliding sunshade
- Indicator lights -inc: cruise control, fuel lid, high beam, PRND, turn signal/hazard, VDC off
- Warning chimes -inc: headlight, ignition key reminder
- Anti-germ treated surfaces -inc: steering, shift knob, keys, assist grips, door grips
- Front 3-point seat belts w/pretensioners, load limiters
- T145/70D18 compact spare tire
- Vehicle info system w/7" colour LCD monitor accessed via Infiniti controller -inc: outside temp display, vehicle maintenance information
- Sport brake calipers
- Sport-tuned double wishbone front suspension
- Sport-tuned multi-link independent rear suspension
- 19" x 8.5" front & 19" x 9" rear 10-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels
- Multi-function trip computer -inc: avg fuel economy, avg speed, distance to empty, driving time, instant fuel econ
- Pwr windows -inc: one-touch up/down, key cylinder up/down, key fob down
- 7-speed automatic transmission w/OD, manual drive mode, magnesium paddle shifters
