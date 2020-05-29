Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

Contact Seller
2010 Jeep Compass

2010 Jeep Compass

North Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Jeep Compass

North Edition

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

Contact Seller

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 163,620KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5191823
  • Stock #: 19JC75A
  • VIN: 1J4NF4FB7AD581103
Exterior Colour
Brilliant black crystal pearl
Interior Colour
Dark Slate Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

COMING SOON!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Continuously Variable Transaxle II
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
  • DARK SLATE GRAY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • 2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE DUAL VVT 4-CYL ENGINE (STD)
  • 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM SPARKLE-SILVER WHEELS (STD)
  • P215/60R17 ALL SEASON BSW TOURING TIRES (STD)
  • 26E CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L 4-cyl engine continuously variable trans 115V aux pwr outlet air conditioning body-colour door handles body-colour liftgate applique deep tint sunscreen glass driver seat height adjuster fr...
  • SECURITY & CARGO CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: heated front seats auto-dimming rearview mirror security alarm soft tonneau cover front seat side-impact airbags tire pressure monitoring display universal garage door opener vehicle info centre remote ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2013 Ford F-150 FX4
 120,805 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 98,300 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 134,870 KM
$14,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-994-XXXX

(click to show)

306-994-9416

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory