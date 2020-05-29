2010 Jeep Compass

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Seating
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Additional Features
- SPEED CONTROL
- Continuously Variable Transaxle II
- Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
- DARK SLATE GRAY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
- 2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE DUAL VVT 4-CYL ENGINE (STD)
- 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM SPARKLE-SILVER WHEELS (STD)
- P215/60R17 ALL SEASON BSW TOURING TIRES (STD)
- 26E CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L 4-cyl engine continuously variable trans 115V aux pwr outlet air conditioning body-colour door handles body-colour liftgate applique deep tint sunscreen glass driver seat height adjuster fr...
- SECURITY & CARGO CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: heated front seats auto-dimming rearview mirror security alarm soft tonneau cover front seat side-impact airbags tire pressure monitoring display universal garage door opener vehicle info centre remote ...
