2010 Lexus RX 350
LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
## Own the Legend: 2010 Lexus RX 350
**Experience the comfort and quality that only Lexus can deliver.** We are featuring this exceptional 2010 Lexus RX 350, the luxury SUV renowned worldwide for its **legendary reliability and top-tier safety**.
With only **151,000 km**, this vehicle is just getting started. It comes with a clean **Carfax report** confirming **excellent service records** and **no serious collisions**, demonstrating a history of meticulous care. This is a chance to acquire a premium vehicle known for maintaining an exceptionally **high resale value**, making it a smart long-term investment.
**Drive with Confidence:**
The Lexus RX 350 delivers a smooth, quiet, and supremely comfortable ride, backed by an advanced safety system and the peace of mind that comes with proven engineering.
**Your Easy Purchase Awaits:**
* **Trades are encouraged!** Let us give you the best value for your current vehicle.
* **Aftermarket warranties available** to fit every need and budget, extending your peace of mind even further.
**Why Choose Siman Auto Sales?**
We are **large enough to make a difference and small enough to care.** Serving Saskatchewan for over **26 years**, we have over 70 quality vehicles to choose from. Don't just take our word for it**check our reviews** and see why our customers trust us.
Vehicle Features
