## Own the Legend: 2010 Lexus RX 350 **Experience the comfort and quality that only Lexus can deliver.** We are featuring this exceptional 2010 Lexus RX 350, the luxury SUV renowned worldwide for its **legendary reliability and top-tier safety**. With only **151,000 km**, this vehicle is just getting started. It comes with a clean **Carfax report** confirming **excellent service records** and **no serious collisions**, demonstrating a history of meticulous care. This is a chance to acquire a premium vehicle known for maintaining an exceptionally **high resale value**, making it a smart long-term investment. **Drive with Confidence:** The Lexus RX 350 delivers a smooth, quiet, and supremely comfortable ride, backed by an advanced safety system and the peace of mind that comes with proven engineering. **Your Easy Purchase Awaits:** * **Trades are encouraged!** Let us give you the best value for your current vehicle. * **Aftermarket warranties available** to fit every need and budget, extending your peace of mind even further. **Why Choose Siman Auto Sales?** We are **large enough to make a difference and small enough to care.** Serving Saskatchewan for over **26 years**, we have over 70 quality vehicles to choose from. Dont just take our word for it**check our reviews** and see why our customers trust us.

151,000 KM

Details

LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Used
151,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2BK1BA5AC015515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

