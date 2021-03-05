Menu
2010 Lexus RX 350

171,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2010 Lexus RX 350

2010 Lexus RX 350

LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

2010 Lexus RX 350

LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6639788
  Stock #: PT2028
  VIN: 2T2BK1BA1AC002941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT2028
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT CONDITION



Our Lexus RX350 has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Trades welcome, aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. the 2010 Lexus RX 350 will impress luxury crossover SUV shoppers who value plush ride quality, exceptional fit and finish, and ample day-to-day utility.Since its inception in 1990, Lexus has made a habit of producing quality vehicles that appeal to multitudes of luxury-segment buyers. A great example is the ever-popular RX-series luxury crossover SUV. Fully redesigned for 2010, the Lexus RX 350 doesn't stray too far from its successful formula of pleasant driving dynamics, a "just right" five-passenger size, a cabin full of luxury features and impeccable build quality.18-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition and entry, 10-way power front seats, a power tilt and telescoping steering wheel, wood interior trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, a nine-speaker stereo (with a CD changer, steering-wheel-mounted controls and an auxiliary audio jack) and second-row seats that slide and recline. The Premium package adds leather seating, a sunroof, a power rear liftgate, driver seat memory settings, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an iPod input/interface. Further upgrades via the Comfort package (heated and ventilated front seats, bi-xenon adaptive headlights and rain-sensing wipers)3.5-liter V6 rated at 275 horsepower and 257 pound-feet of torque powers the 2010 Lexus RX 350. A six-speed automatic transmission. The RX 350 comes standard with no fewer than 10 airbags, which include front- and rear-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and dual front knee bags. Standard stability and traction control systems as well as antilock brakes with brake assist are on hand to help one avoid an accident in the first place.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Sunroof
SECURITY ALARM
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

