2010 Lincoln MKS
w/EcoBoost AWD
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
$10,993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 247,714 KM
Vehicle Description
MKSEcoBoost AWD Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Scores 25 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Lincoln MKS delivers a Turbocharged Gas V6 3.5L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wood steering wheel, Variable cam timing (VCT), Universal Garage Door Opener.*This Lincoln MKS Comes Equipped with These Options *Tire pressure monitor system, THX II certified AM/FM/MP3 stereo w/6-disc CD player -inc: (12) speakers, clock, Sirius satellite radio (subscription required) *Satellite radio N/A in AK/HI*, SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 assist, vehicle health report, turn-by-turn navigation, real-time traffic, Split wing grille, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS), Seat belt pretensioners w/load-limiting retractors, Safety Canopy w/rollover protection, S.O.S. post crash alert, Remote keyless entry -inc: Securicode keypad, remote trunk release, global window open, Rear window defroster.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you like this new Lincolns look, especially its heritage-based "double-wing" grille, theres not much to dislike about it. With an agreeable balance of performance, efficiency, room and value, and front- or available all-wheel-drive, it lacks only most rivals rear-wheel drive and a prestigious import nameplate.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
