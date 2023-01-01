Menu
2010 Lincoln MKS

247,714 KM

Details Description Features

$10,993

+ tax & licensing
w/EcoBoost AWD

Location

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

247,714KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 247,714 KM

Vehicle Description

MKSEcoBoost AWD Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Scores 25 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Lincoln MKS delivers a Turbocharged Gas V6 3.5L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wood steering wheel, Variable cam timing (VCT), Universal Garage Door Opener.*This Lincoln MKS Comes Equipped with These Options *Tire pressure monitor system, THX II certified AM/FM/MP3 stereo w/6-disc CD player -inc: (12) speakers, clock, Sirius satellite radio (subscription required) *Satellite radio N/A in AK/HI*, SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 assist, vehicle health report, turn-by-turn navigation, real-time traffic, Split wing grille, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS), Seat belt pretensioners w/load-limiting retractors, Safety Canopy w/rollover protection, S.O.S. post crash alert, Remote keyless entry -inc: Securicode keypad, remote trunk release, global window open, Rear window defroster.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you like this new Lincolns look, especially its heritage-based "double-wing" grille, theres not much to dislike about it. With an agreeable balance of performance, efficiency, room and value, and front- or available all-wheel-drive, it lacks only most rivals rear-wheel drive and a prestigious import nameplate.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

