2010 Lincoln MKT

79,700 KM

Details Description Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2010 Lincoln MKT

2010 Lincoln MKT

LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

2010 Lincoln MKT

LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

79,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8595998
  Stock #: P2317
  VIN: 2LMHJ5ARXABJ04358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2317
  • Mileage 79,700 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER LOW KM EXTRA FEATURES



Our Lincoln MKT has been through a presale inspection fresh Full Synthetic Oil Service. Trades Welcome, Aftermarket Warranties to fit every need and Budget. Extra Features include the Elite Package a $5,000 add on from Factory Voice activated Navigation, THX II Surround Sound, Blind Spot Monitoring, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Also Includes 2nd Row Bucket Seats added value $1,200, and a class III trailer tow Package. 3.7-liter V6 that puts out 268 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque. It's connected to a six-speed automatic transmission with a manual shift feature that can be accessed via steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. All-wheel drive. includes an oversized, fixed panoramic sunroof, adaptive xenon headlights with an auto-high beam feature, 19-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition/entry, rear parking sensors and a power liftgate. Inside, you'll find leather seating, 12-way heated and ventilated power front seats, heated outboard second-row seats, power-adjustable pedals, driver memory settings, a tilt/telescoping steering column, tri-zone automatic climate control, retractable second-row sunshades, a rear 110-volt power outlet and an 8-inch touchscreen that displays audio and climate controls and the image from the standard rearview camera. On the entertainment front there is a 10-speaker audio system with a 10-gigabyte hard drive, satellite radio, and the Sync system that offers voice control for MP3 players and cell phones, navigation system. a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system, a powered panoramic sunroof, second-row heated and ventilated bucket seats. electronic stability control, antilock disc brakes, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags that cover all three rows.Other useful safety innovations include a rearview camera, a blind spot monitor and a "Cross Traffic Alert" system, which uses sensors to warn the driver of approaching vehicles when backing out of a parking space with limited visibility. Finally, parents will want to take note of the available new My Key feature. A special programmable key allows mom and dad to set limits on top speed and audio system volume in order to help keep their teenage drivers out of trouble.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
rear air
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

