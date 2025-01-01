$11,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2010 Lincoln MKZ
2010 Lincoln MKZ
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,274KM
VIN 3LNHL2GC7AR601960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 138,274 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 LINCOLN MKZ Odometer: 138,274km
Price: $11,995+taxes
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight Features:--Blindspot Monitoring
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated + Cooled Front Seats
-Backup-Camera
-Alloy Wheels
-Navigation System
-Dual Climate Control
-Parking Sensors
-Power Side Mirrors
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Cruise Control and much more.
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Price: $11,995+taxes
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight Features:--Blindspot Monitoring
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated + Cooled Front Seats
-Backup-Camera
-Alloy Wheels
-Navigation System
-Dual Climate Control
-Parking Sensors
-Power Side Mirrors
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Cruise Control and much more.
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wow Cars
2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk (Off-Road Pkg) 135,734 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla LE - UPGRADE 56,447 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD 161,475 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2010 Lincoln MKZ