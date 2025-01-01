Menu
2010 LINCOLN MKZ Odometer: 138,274km <br/> Price: $11,995+taxes <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Blindspot Monitoring <br/> -Power Leather Seats <br/> -Heated + Cooled Front Seats <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Navigation System <br/> -Dual Climate Control <br/> -Parking Sensors <br/> -Power Side Mirrors <br/> -Bluetooth Connectivity <br/> -Cruise Control and much more.

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

Used
138,274KM
VIN 3LNHL2GC7AR601960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 138,274 KM

Vehicle Description

