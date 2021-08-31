Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

148,705 KM

Details Description Features

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT WHOLESALE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 8072827
  2. 8072827
  3. 8072827
  4. 8072827
  5. 8072827
  6. 8072827
  7. 8072827
  8. 8072827
  9. 8072827
  10. 8072827
  11. 8072827
  12. 8072827
  13. 8072827
  14. 8072827
  15. 8072827
  16. 8072827
  17. 8072827
Contact Seller

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

148,705KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8072827
  • Stock #: w295
  • VIN: JM1BL1S52A1211663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,705 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2010 MAZDA 3 Touring was a locally owned car. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. Although it maintains much of its chassis architecture, the 2010 Mazda 3 is otherwise an all-new car. Highlights include revised exterior styling, improved fuel economy and power, a more modern interior design and new luxury-oriented features. The Mazda 3s is powered by a 2.5-liter inline-4 good for 167 hp and 168 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual is standard. In performance testing, a manual-equipped 3s went from zero to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds. Estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg city and 29 mpg highway with the automatic (21 mpg city with the manual). Both fuel economy and acceleration are on par with similarly powerful small cars. Standard safety equipment on the 2010 Mazda 3 includes antilock disc brakes with brake assist, active front head restraints, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Stability and traction control are standard. The 2010 Mazda 3 has refined road manners that will likely come as a pleasant surprise to most economy car shoppers. Thanks to its performance-oriented chassis tuning, the 3 is blessed with minimal body roll and a healthy amount of grip on twisty blacktop, and the steering is quick and communicative. In the real world, this translates into a greater sense of driver confidence. The 3's highway ride is smooth enough to please most commuters. The beefed-up 2.5-liter engine in 3s models is the same one that powers the midsize Mazda 6. It's a wise choice for driving enthusiasts or those downsizing from a bigger, more powerful car. The 2010 Mazda 3 is a class leader in terms of interior design, quality and feature content.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
6 Speed Manual
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Premium Audio
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 119,000 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Rogue WH...
 238,659 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Impal...
 137,700 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory