2010 Nissan Cube

48,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Midtown Auto Sales

306-347-2277

1.8 SL

Location

Midtown Auto Sales

1020 8th Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1C9

306-347-2277

48,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5650230
  • VIN: JN8AZ2KR9AT164790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Espresso Bean (Brown)
  • Interior Colour Black (G)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Nissan cube 1.8 SL

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist System
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Child safety rear door locks
Electronic brake force distribution
Front seat side-impact airbags
Curtain side-impact airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front door map pockets
T125/70D15 temporary spare tire
Intermittent rear wiper w/washer
Rear window defogger w/timer
Front passenger seatback pocket
Automatic on/off multi-reflector halogen headlights
Front Wheel Drive
1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Dark grey grille
Body-colour front & rear bumpers
Front 12-volt pwr outlet
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Vehicle security system
Glove compartment w/damper
Battery Saver
Passenger assist grips
Cable fuel lid release
Dual visors w/mirrors
Coin box
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Dead pedal
Energy absorbing bumpers
P195/55R16 all-season tires
Swing-type left-hinged rear door
Rear heating ducts located under front seats
(4) front cupholders
(5) bottle holders -inc: (4) in door panels & (1) in centre console
(2) front moveable "Ripple" hooks
"Water-drop" pattern headliner
Driver & front passenger frontal airbags -inc: passenger occupation sensor
3-point ELR driver & ELR/ALR passenger seat belt system -inc: front height adjustable seat belts w/pretensioners & load limiters
LATCH system -inc: tether & lower anchors for rear outboard positions
Transmission shift inter-lock
Steel pipe-style side-door impact protection
Black windshield & window moulding
3-piece front/rear floor mat set
Chrome plated interior door handles
16" x 6" four dual-spoke alloy wheels
(2) solid & (1) liquid engine mounts
Short rod-type roof-mounted antenna
3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls
Automatic climate control -inc: in-cabin microfilter, titanium-tone bezel treatment
Engine block heater w/cord
Illumination -inc: dome light, front map lights, driver-door pwr window switch, cargo area
Rear 60/40 split-folding reclining bench seat -inc: 1-way height adjustable head restraints for outboard positions, 3-fixed sliding positions, folding centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
Continuously variable valve timing control (CVVTCS) for intake valves only
CVT oil warmer
Electric pwr speed sensitive steering
Front independent strut suspension w/stabilizer bar
Front vented disc & rear drum brakes
Rear torsion bar suspension w/integrated stabilizer bar
Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) w/adaptive shift control & OD
Front reclining bucket seats -inc: active head restraints, 6-way manual driver seat w/folding armrest, 4-way manual passenger seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Midtown Auto Sales

Midtown Auto Sales

Midtown Auto Sales

1020 8th Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1C9

306-347-2277

