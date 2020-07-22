2010 Nissan Cube

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Brake Assist System 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes Child safety rear door locks Electronic brake force distribution Front seat side-impact airbags Curtain side-impact airbags Front & rear crumple zones Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Variable intermittent windshield wipers Front door map pockets T125/70D15 temporary spare tire Intermittent rear wiper w/washer Rear window defogger w/timer Front passenger seatback pocket Automatic on/off multi-reflector halogen headlights Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine Windows Rear Privacy Glass Trim Body-colour door handles Body-colour heated pwr mirrors Dark grey grille Body-colour front & rear bumpers Power Options Front 12-volt pwr outlet Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down Security Vehicle security system Comfort Glove compartment w/damper

Additional Features Battery Saver Passenger assist grips Cable fuel lid release Dual visors w/mirrors Coin box Bluetooth hands-free phone system Dead pedal Energy absorbing bumpers P195/55R16 all-season tires Swing-type left-hinged rear door Rear heating ducts located under front seats (4) front cupholders (5) bottle holders -inc: (4) in door panels & (1) in centre console (2) front moveable "Ripple" hooks "Water-drop" pattern headliner Driver & front passenger frontal airbags -inc: passenger occupation sensor 3-point ELR driver & ELR/ALR passenger seat belt system -inc: front height adjustable seat belts w/pretensioners & load limiters LATCH system -inc: tether & lower anchors for rear outboard positions Transmission shift inter-lock Steel pipe-style side-door impact protection Black windshield & window moulding 3-piece front/rear floor mat set Chrome plated interior door handles 16" x 6" four dual-spoke alloy wheels (2) solid & (1) liquid engine mounts Short rod-type roof-mounted antenna 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls Automatic climate control -inc: in-cabin microfilter, titanium-tone bezel treatment Engine block heater w/cord Illumination -inc: dome light, front map lights, driver-door pwr window switch, cargo area Rear 60/40 split-folding reclining bench seat -inc: 1-way height adjustable head restraints for outboard positions, 3-fixed sliding positions, folding centre armrest w/(2) cupholders Continuously variable valve timing control (CVVTCS) for intake valves only CVT oil warmer Electric pwr speed sensitive steering Front independent strut suspension w/stabilizer bar Front vented disc & rear drum brakes Rear torsion bar suspension w/integrated stabilizer bar Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) w/adaptive shift control & OD Front reclining bucket seats -inc: active head restraints, 6-way manual driver seat w/folding armrest, 4-way manual passenger seat

