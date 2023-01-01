Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan Rogue

128,650 KM

Details Description

$14,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Rogue

2010 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 10006737
  2. 10006737
  3. 10006737
  4. 10006737
  5. 10006737
  6. 10006737
  7. 10006737
  8. 10006737
  9. 10006737
  10. 10006737
  11. 10006737
  12. 10006737
  13. 10006737
  14. 10006737
  15. 10006737
  16. 10006737
  17. 10006737
  18. 10006737
  19. 10006737
  20. 10006737
Contact Seller

$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
128,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10006737
  • Stock #: W544
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT7AW024458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 128,650 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Nissan Rogue SV FWD includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Alloy Wheels
-Air Conditioning
-Heated Seats
-Sunroof
-Power Windows
-Keyless Entry
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wow Cars

2010 Nissan Rogue SV
 128,650 KM
$14,498 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Silve...
 172,469 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 49,249 KM
$31,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory