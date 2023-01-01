Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

105,429 KM

Details Description

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

105,429KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10537833
  Stock #: W630
  VIN: 2T1BU4EE5AC464918

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 105,429 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Toyota Corolla CE
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Power Mirrors
-Air Conditioning
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VAN?s and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

