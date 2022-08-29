Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Matrix

149,015 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Matrix

2010 Toyota Matrix

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Matrix

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

149,015KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9173236
  • Stock #: F1726591
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE7AC379109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F1726591
  • Mileage 149,015 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2021 Toyota RAV4 LE
 2,764 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Tigu...
 22,963 KM
$46,900 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Tundra SR
 197 KM
$75,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory