Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Matrix

148,000 KM

Details Description

$10,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,498

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Matrix

2010 Toyota Matrix

wagon

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Matrix

wagon

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 9195430
  2. 9195430
  3. 9195430
  4. 9195430
  5. 9195430
  6. 9195430
  7. 9195430
  8. 9195430
  9. 9195430
  10. 9195430
  11. 9195430
  12. 9195430
  13. 9195430
  14. 9195430
  15. 9195430
  16. 9195430
  17. 9195430
Contact Seller

$10,498

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9195430
  • Stock #: W464
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE7AC379109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Toyota Matrix Wagon includes
Certified and mechanical inspection
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Power Mirrors
-Cruise Control
-AUX Connectivity
-USB Connectivity and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VAN?s, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wow Cars

2010 Toyota Matrix w...
 148,000 KM
$10,498 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Soul
131,998 KM
$13,498 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Venza LI...
 97,791 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wow Cars

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory