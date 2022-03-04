$8,998+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Yaris
WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8474472
- Stock #: PT2284
- VIN: JTDKT4K30A5305789
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,405 KM
Vehicle Description
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2010 Toyota Yaris is a sharp looking hatchback, and It did just pass a Saskatchewan Safety as it was an Alberta vehicle. The 2010 Toyota Yaris' dependability and wide variety of body styles give it broad appeal, The Toyota Yaris exemplifies this economy-car progression. Introduced a few years ago, it offers a stylish and roomy interior, decent performance and a features list that will likely satisfy most buyers shopping in this segment. For 2010, Toyota ups the ante just slightly, by including stability and traction control on all Yaris models. These improvements bolster the Yaris' standing as a solid economy-car choice. The 1.5-liter, 106-horsepower engine isn't going to wow you with quick acceleration, but its fuel economy -- up to 36 mpg on the highway -- just might. Other assets include a comfortable ride, easy-to-drive dynamics, moderate pricing, playful styling and Toyota's reputation for reliability. The front-wheel-drive 2010 Toyota Yaris is powered by a 1.5-liter inline-4 engine with an output of 106 hp and 103 pound-feet of torque. The Yaris' class-leading fuel economy is one of its strongest selling points. Standard safety features include antilock brakes and side curtain airbags, as well as traction and stability control. In government testing, the Yaris sedan scored four out of five stars for frontal- and side-impact protection for all occupants. On the open road, the 2010 Toyota Yaris feels solid, while in the city, the light and quick steering makes parking lot maneuvers a breeze. The 2010 Toyota Yaris is a subcompact economy car that is available as a three-door hatchback, five-door hatchback and four-door sedan. Standard features include 14-inch steel wheels, intermittent windshield wipers, air-conditioning, four-way-adjustable front seats and a tilt steering wheel.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
