2010 Volkswagen Golf
2.5L Trendline EXCELLENT VALUE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 226,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**GERMAN ENGINEERING, GUARANTEED VALUE: 2010 VW Golf Trendline**
You're looking for a dependable vehicle that saves you money, and we've prepped one that practically demands a test drive. This **2010 Volkswagen Golf Trendline** is sale priced at a sharp **$8,988** and is ready for the Saskatchewan roads.
**Why This Golf is the Smart Choice:**
* **Mechanical Peace of Mind:** We've done the work so you don't have to! A **Presale Inspection is COMPLETE** and ready for viewing.
* **Ready to Go:** It just received a **Fresh Full Synthetic Oil Service** and has **NEW Brakes All Around.** That's rightpeak stopping power and zero maintenance worries for a long time.
* **Outstanding Value:** At just **$8,988**, you get a European-engineered vehicle known for its longevity and handling.
* **Clean History:** The **CarFax report shows NO serious collisions** and verified, clean service records.
* **Economical:** Enjoy excellent efficiency with this reliable German hatch, offering some of the **best fuel economy** in its class.
* **Saskatchewan Comfort:** Stay cozy with essential **Heated Seats** and a reliable **CD player** for your road trip tunes.
**The Siman Auto Sales Advantage:**
* **Trades are Encouraged!** We make upgrading simple. Bring us your old ride and let's talk.
* **Protection Available:** Guard your investment! We have a variety of **aftermarket warranties** to fit every need and budget.
* **Trusted for Over 26 Years:** We are Siman Auto Sales, serving Saskatchewan for over two decades. With **over 70 vehicles to choose from**, we are large enough to make a difference and small enough to care. **Check our reviews!**
Don't wait for a great car that's already had all the necessary work doneits priced right and ready to go.
Vehicle Features
