Menu
Account
Sign In
**GERMAN ENGINEERING, GUARANTEED VALUE: 2010 VW Golf Trendline** Youre looking for a dependable vehicle that saves you money, and weve prepped one that practically demands a test drive. This **2010 Volkswagen Golf Trendline** is sale priced at a sharp **$8,988** and is ready for the Saskatchewan roads. **Why This Golf is the Smart Choice:** * **Mechanical Peace of Mind:** Weve done the work so you dont have to! A **Presale Inspection is COMPLETE** and ready for viewing. * **Ready to Go:** It just received a **Fresh Full Synthetic Oil Service** and has **NEW Brakes All Around.** Thats rightpeak stopping power and zero maintenance worries for a long time. * **Outstanding Value:** At just **$8,988**, you get a European-engineered vehicle known for its longevity and handling. * **Clean History:** The **CarFax report shows NO serious collisions** and verified, clean service records. * **Economical:** Enjoy excellent efficiency with this reliable German hatch, offering some of the **best fuel economy** in its class. * **Saskatchewan Comfort:** Stay cozy with essential **Heated Seats** and a reliable **CD player** for your road trip tunes. **The Siman Auto Sales Advantage:** * **Trades are Encouraged!** We make upgrading simple. Bring us your old ride and lets talk. * **Protection Available:** Guard your investment! We have a variety of **aftermarket warranties** to fit every need and budget. * **Trusted for Over 26 Years:** We are Siman Auto Sales, serving Saskatchewan for over two decades. With **over 70 vehicles to choose from**, we are large enough to make a difference and small enough to care. **Check our reviews!** Dont wait for a great car thats already had all the necessary work doneits priced right and ready to go.

2010 Volkswagen Golf

226,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L Trendline EXCELLENT VALUE

Watch This Vehicle
13143514

2010 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L Trendline EXCELLENT VALUE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 13143514.756405067?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=32148
  2. 13143514
  3. 13143514
  4. 13143514
  5. 13143514
  6. 13143514
  7. 13143514
  8. 13143514
  9. 13143514
  10. 13143514
  11. 13143514
  12. 13143514
  13. 13143514
  14. 13143514
  15. 13143514
  16. 13143514
  17. 13143514
  18. 13143514
Contact Seller

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
226,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVWDA7AJ0AW290270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**GERMAN ENGINEERING, GUARANTEED VALUE: 2010 VW Golf Trendline**

You're looking for a dependable vehicle that saves you money, and we've prepped one that practically demands a test drive. This **2010 Volkswagen Golf Trendline** is sale priced at a sharp **$8,988** and is ready for the Saskatchewan roads.

**Why This Golf is the Smart Choice:**

* **Mechanical Peace of Mind:** We've done the work so you don't have to! A **Presale Inspection is COMPLETE** and ready for viewing.
* **Ready to Go:** It just received a **Fresh Full Synthetic Oil Service** and has **NEW Brakes All Around.** That's rightpeak stopping power and zero maintenance worries for a long time.
* **Outstanding Value:** At just **$8,988**, you get a European-engineered vehicle known for its longevity and handling.
* **Clean History:** The **CarFax report shows NO serious collisions** and verified, clean service records.
* **Economical:** Enjoy excellent efficiency with this reliable German hatch, offering some of the **best fuel economy** in its class.
* **Saskatchewan Comfort:** Stay cozy with essential **Heated Seats** and a reliable **CD player** for your road trip tunes.

**The Siman Auto Sales Advantage:**

* **Trades are Encouraged!** We make upgrading simple. Bring us your old ride and let's talk.
* **Protection Available:** Guard your investment! We have a variety of **aftermarket warranties** to fit every need and budget.
* **Trusted for Over 26 Years:** We are Siman Auto Sales, serving Saskatchewan for over two decades. With **over 70 vehicles to choose from**, we are large enough to make a difference and small enough to care. **Check our reviews!**

Don't wait for a great car that's already had all the necessary work doneits priced right and ready to go.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2015 Kia Soul EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Kia Soul EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS 159,900 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Dart SXT/Rallye EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Regina, SK
2013 Dodge Dart SXT/Rallye EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS 200,600 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Compass Sport EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Jeep Compass Sport EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS 78,000 KM $25,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2010 Volkswagen Golf