2011 Audi Q7

3.0T S line

2011 Audi Q7

3.0T S line

Location

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4777563
  • Stock #: none
  • VIN: WA1DGAFE1BD010046
Exterior Colour
Orca Black Metallic (Black)
Interior Colour
Cardamom (FV)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

SELLING FOR PARTS OR AS MECHANICS SPECIAL.
VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, HAS AN ENGINE NOISE AND OIL LEAK.
CAN BE SEEN AND STARTED. CALL TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
$5,200 FIRM.

THANKS
D.K.
306-502-4755

Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Privacy Glass
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Headlight Washer
Safety
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
  • 4-wheel vented disc brakes
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags -inc: 3rd row protection
Trim
  • Leather shift knob
  • 5-MPH front/rear bumpers
Comfort
  • HomeLink transceiver in overhead console
Additional Features
  • LED Tail lights
  • Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator
  • Driver seat memory
  • Dual front cupholders
  • Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr steering
  • front & rear reading lights
  • Retractable cargo cover
  • LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
  • Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
  • Brushed aluminum roof rails
  • Brushed aluminum window trim
  • Velour carpeting
  • Front/rear fog lights
  • MOST optical bus connecting infotainment electronics
  • Audi parking system -inc: rearview camera
  • (4) bottle holders
  • Left & right dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
  • (4) assist handles w/slow retraction
  • Ambient red lighting in headliner for dash & console
  • 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake pressure distribution (EBD)
  • Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions (LATCH) -inc: 2nd & 3rd row
  • Universal phone preparation w/Bluetooth technology
  • Aluminum air vents
  • (4) tie-down eyelets w/luggage net
  • Audi side assist
  • S line door sills
  • Storage Net in Passenger Footwell
  • Crash sensor system -inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shut off
  • Hydraulic brake assist
  • Independent 4-link steel spring rear suspension
  • Independent double wishbone steel spring front suspension
  • Illuminated pwr glovebox -inc: valet lockout, drink cooling air conditioning
  • Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell
  • Pwr windows -inc: 2-stage button, pwr retention, pinch protection, 1-touch up/down at all locations, illuminated driver switch
  • Seat belts -inc: 3-point, pretensioners, front & 2nd row height adjustable upper outboard mounts, front belt force limiters
  • 18 x 6.5 temporary inflatable spare tire w/attached compressor
  • Audi adaptive light
  • Front wipers -inc: rain sensor, heated washer nozzles, higher resting position in colder temps to prevent freezing
  • Lower bumper & door trim in body color paint
  • Pwr folding autodimming pwr adjustable heated outside mirrors -inc: passenger side tilt feature for parking in reverse w/LED turn signal repeaters, driver side memory
  • Pwr opening/closing tailgate w/programmable opening angle
  • Rear wiper w/washer system
  • S line front/rear bumpers & side valences
  • Single frame grille in gloss black w/vertical chrome strips
  • Xenon plus automatic headlights
  • (1) ashtray in each rear door
  • (5) pwr outlets
  • 12-way heated pwr front bucket ventilated seats -inc: 4-way power lumbar adjustment & adjustable head restraints
  • 40/20/40 split-folding 2nd row seat w/adjustable recline
  • 50/50 split-folding 3rd row seat -inc: 1-action lowering from rear, dual cupholders, collapsible outboard headrests
  • Backlit instrumentation -inc: tachometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, coolant temp gauge, digital clock w/date
  • Front & rear footwell LED lighting
  • Illumination for interior door release handles & air vent controls
  • Net map pockets on front seatbacks
  • Rear center armrest -inc: dual cupholders
  • Remote tailgate and fuel door release in driver door
  • Removable cargo floor w/waterproof storage underneath
  • 3.0 TFSI supercharged 6-cylinder engine
  • quattro IV permanent all-wheel drive system w/asymmetric/dynamic torque distribution
  • Tool kit w/jack
  • SIRIUS satellite radio antenna -inc: (3) months complimentary service
  • Electronic stabilization program -inc: electronic differential lock (EDL), traction control (ASR), off-road mode w/hill descent assist, roll-over mitigation
  • Front 2-stage airbags -inc: occupant detection

