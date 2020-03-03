2011 Audi Q7

- Windows
-
- rear window defogger
- Privacy Glass
- Exterior
-
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Headlight Washer
- Safety
-
- Child safety rear door locks
- Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
- 4-wheel vented disc brakes
- Front/rear side curtain airbags -inc: 3rd row protection
- Trim
-
- Leather shift knob
- 5-MPH front/rear bumpers
- Comfort
-
- HomeLink transceiver in overhead console
- Additional Features
-
- LED Tail lights
- Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator
- Driver seat memory
- Dual front cupholders
- Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr steering
- front & rear reading lights
- Retractable cargo cover
- LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
- Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
- Brushed aluminum roof rails
- Brushed aluminum window trim
- Velour carpeting
- Front/rear fog lights
- MOST optical bus connecting infotainment electronics
- Audi parking system -inc: rearview camera
- (4) bottle holders
- Left & right dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
- (4) assist handles w/slow retraction
- Ambient red lighting in headliner for dash & console
- 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake pressure distribution (EBD)
- Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions (LATCH) -inc: 2nd & 3rd row
- Universal phone preparation w/Bluetooth technology
- Aluminum air vents
- (4) tie-down eyelets w/luggage net
- Audi side assist
- S line door sills
- Storage Net in Passenger Footwell
- Crash sensor system -inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shut off
- Hydraulic brake assist
- Independent 4-link steel spring rear suspension
- Independent double wishbone steel spring front suspension
- Illuminated pwr glovebox -inc: valet lockout, drink cooling air conditioning
- Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell
- Pwr windows -inc: 2-stage button, pwr retention, pinch protection, 1-touch up/down at all locations, illuminated driver switch
- Seat belts -inc: 3-point, pretensioners, front & 2nd row height adjustable upper outboard mounts, front belt force limiters
- 18 x 6.5 temporary inflatable spare tire w/attached compressor
- Audi adaptive light
- Front wipers -inc: rain sensor, heated washer nozzles, higher resting position in colder temps to prevent freezing
- Lower bumper & door trim in body color paint
- Pwr folding autodimming pwr adjustable heated outside mirrors -inc: passenger side tilt feature for parking in reverse w/LED turn signal repeaters, driver side memory
- Pwr opening/closing tailgate w/programmable opening angle
- Rear wiper w/washer system
- S line front/rear bumpers & side valences
- Single frame grille in gloss black w/vertical chrome strips
- Xenon plus automatic headlights
- (1) ashtray in each rear door
- (5) pwr outlets
- 12-way heated pwr front bucket ventilated seats -inc: 4-way power lumbar adjustment & adjustable head restraints
- 40/20/40 split-folding 2nd row seat w/adjustable recline
- 50/50 split-folding 3rd row seat -inc: 1-action lowering from rear, dual cupholders, collapsible outboard headrests
- Backlit instrumentation -inc: tachometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, coolant temp gauge, digital clock w/date
- Front & rear footwell LED lighting
- Illumination for interior door release handles & air vent controls
- Net map pockets on front seatbacks
- Rear center armrest -inc: dual cupholders
- Remote tailgate and fuel door release in driver door
- Removable cargo floor w/waterproof storage underneath
- 3.0 TFSI supercharged 6-cylinder engine
- quattro IV permanent all-wheel drive system w/asymmetric/dynamic torque distribution
- Tool kit w/jack
- SIRIUS satellite radio antenna -inc: (3) months complimentary service
- Electronic stabilization program -inc: electronic differential lock (EDL), traction control (ASR), off-road mode w/hill descent assist, roll-over mitigation
- Front 2-stage airbags -inc: occupant detection
