2011 BMW 3 Series

Vehicle Features

Windows rear window defogger Power Options Auxiliary Pwr Outlet pwr trunk release Safety Automatic Headlamps Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) SMART airbag deployment system Side-impact protection door reinforcements 4-wheel vented disc brakes Trim Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured bumpers Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars Convenience Front & rear cupholders Halogen free-form fog lights Halogen headlamps -inc: luminous rings Powertrain Electronically-controlled engine cooling Seating 3-stage heated 8-way pwr front bucket seats w/driver seat memory Comfort Remote keyless entry -inc: multi-function self-charging remote

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bars Tilt/telescopic steering column Coded driveaway protection Interlocking door anchoring system Front centre armrest w/storage Black roof rails Self-adjusting clutch (SAC) Multi-purpose centre console storage Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function Battery safety terminal (BST) Adaptive LED brakelights White turn signal indicator lenses Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets Collapsible tube crash technology 3-channel FM diversity antenna system Body-coloured roof strips Door entry sills w/"BMW" in chrome Tire pressure warning 4-function on-board computer w/check control system Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers Fully-finished trunk Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor Dual front side-impact thorax airbags Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II) HD Radio Locking illuminated glove box Black side window frame trim 3-spoke multi-function leather steering wheel Condition based service interval display Dynamic cruise control Folding rear centre armrest Satellite radio pre-wiring Front active anti-whiplash headrests Body-coloured heated blue-tinted pwr mirrors w/memory Front air scoop w/black grille & cross-bar Central lock switch -inc: fuel filler door Satin silver matte Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system Start/Stop Engine Button Engine speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock Pwr windows w/anti-trap, comfort open/close xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split 3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic 5-link independent rear suspension Double-pivot strut front suspension Twin chrome exhaust tips 60/40 through-load rear seats -inc: adjustable headrests, foldable centre headrest Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: microfilter ventilation, auto air recirculation, rear heat vents w/temp & air flow controls Front/rear outboard safety belts -inc: force limiters, pyrotechnical tensioning system Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: auto brake differential (ABD-X), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), auto stability contr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.