2011 BMW 3 Series

102,100 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

328i xDrive Classic Edition

Location

1020 8th Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1C9

102,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5523945
  • VIN: WBAPK7C56BA971412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Black (KASW)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Classic Edition

Vehicle Features

rear window defogger
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
pwr trunk release
Automatic Headlamps
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars
Front & rear cupholders
Halogen free-form fog lights
Halogen headlamps -inc: luminous rings
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
3-stage heated 8-way pwr front bucket seats w/driver seat memory
Remote keyless entry -inc: multi-function self-charging remote
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Coded driveaway protection
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front centre armrest w/storage
Black roof rails
Self-adjusting clutch (SAC)
Multi-purpose centre console storage
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Adaptive LED brakelights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
Collapsible tube crash technology
3-channel FM diversity antenna system
Body-coloured roof strips
Door entry sills w/"BMW" in chrome
Tire pressure warning
4-function on-board computer w/check control system
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers
Fully-finished trunk
Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor
Dual front side-impact thorax airbags
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)
HD Radio
Locking illuminated glove box
Black side window frame trim
3-spoke multi-function leather steering wheel
Condition based service interval display
Dynamic cruise control
Folding rear centre armrest
Satellite radio pre-wiring
Front active anti-whiplash headrests
Body-coloured heated blue-tinted pwr mirrors w/memory
Front air scoop w/black grille & cross-bar
Central lock switch -inc: fuel filler door
Satin silver matte
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
Start/Stop Engine Button
Engine speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Pwr windows w/anti-trap, comfort open/close
xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic
5-link independent rear suspension
Double-pivot strut front suspension
Twin chrome exhaust tips
60/40 through-load rear seats -inc: adjustable headrests, foldable centre headrest
Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: microfilter ventilation, auto air recirculation, rear heat vents w/temp & air flow controls
Front/rear outboard safety belts -inc: force limiters, pyrotechnical tensioning system
Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: auto brake differential (ABD-X), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), auto stability contr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

