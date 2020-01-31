Menu
2011 BMW 5 Series

550i xDrive

2011 BMW 5 Series

550i xDrive

Location

Midtown Auto Sales

1020 8th Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1C9

306-347-2277

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4662318
  • VIN: WBAFU9C50BC785368
Exterior Colour
Black Sapphire Metallic (Black)
Interior Colour
Black (LCSW)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

2011 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive. M Package. No Accident.

Windows
  • rear window defogger
Convenience
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Halogen free-form fog lights
Safety
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • SMART airbag deployment system
  • Side-impact protection door reinforcements
  • Front & rear crumple zones
Powertrain
  • Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Seating
  • Front seatback storage nets
Exterior
  • Rear fog lights
Comfort
  • Ambient Lighting
Trim
  • Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
  • Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Interlocking door anchoring system
  • Lockable illuminated glove box
  • Anthracite Roof Liner
  • 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
  • Pwr glass sunroof
  • Rear centre armrest w/storage
  • Battery safety terminal (BST)
  • Bluetooth wireless technology
  • White turn signal indicator lenses
  • Collapsible tube crash technology
  • Adaptive brakelights
  • Fully-finished trunk
  • Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
  • Pre-wiring for Sirius satellite radio
  • Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
  • Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt-up
  • 12-volt socket in luggage compartment
  • Dual front side-impact airbags
  • Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Dual front airbags w/occupant detector
  • Engine start/stop button
  • Chrome-plated side window frame trim
  • Black matte auto-dimming heated pwr folding exterior mirrors
  • 60/40 rear seat w/through loading system
  • Front centre armrest w/lockable climate-controlled storage
  • Cupholders integrated in front centre console & rear armrest
  • 3-spoke heated leather sport steering wheel w/audio controls
  • Front & rear advanced head protection curtain airbag system (AHPS)
  • Rear 3-point safety belts-inc: force limiters
  • Rear ISOFIX child seat attachment
  • Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: run-flat indicator
  • Dual front illuminated sunvisor mirrors
  • Fineline anthracite interior trim
  • Brake energy regeneration
  • Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
  • Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close
  • (3) rear headrests, w/outer positions adjustable
  • Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
  • Front 3-point safety belts-inc: pyrotechnical tensioning system, force limiters
  • xDrive all wheel drive w/variable torque split
  • Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
  • Integral 4-link rear suspension
  • Tool kit in trunk
  • Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights -inc: high-pressure washer system, LED corona rings
  • Instrumentation -inc: black panel technology, fuel consumption & range, check control vehicle monitoring system w/condition based service, (8) programmable memory keys, on-board computer
  • Interior lighting -inc: front foot wells, cargo area, front & rear reading lights
  • 19" x 8.5" front & 19" x 9" rear W-spoke alloy wheels (style 332) -inc: P245/40R19 front & P275/35R19 rear run-flat all-season tires
  • High gloss shadow line trim
  • iDrive system -inc: 10.2" high-resolution display
  • Voice control for audio, telephone, navigation
  • 3-setting dynamic driving control -inc: normal, sport, sport plus
  • 4.4L DOHC DI 32-valve twin-turbocharged V8 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
  • Left & right single rectangular-shaped exhaust tips
  • Anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player -inc: radio data system (RDS), multi-channel playback capability, aux audio input, USB audio integration w/Y-cable for iPod, Gracenote media database, hi-fi sound system professional w/(14) speakers & (2) sub...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

