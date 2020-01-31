2011 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive. M Package. No Accident.
- Convenience
- Compact Spare Tire
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Halogen free-form fog lights
- Safety
- Child safety rear door locks
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- SMART airbag deployment system
- Side-impact protection door reinforcements
- Front & rear crumple zones
- Powertrain
- Electronically-controlled engine cooling
- Seating
- Front seatback storage nets
- Exterior
- Comfort
- Trim
- Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
- Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
- Additional Features
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- Interlocking door anchoring system
- Lockable illuminated glove box
- Anthracite Roof Liner
- 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
- Pwr glass sunroof
- Rear centre armrest w/storage
- Battery safety terminal (BST)
- Bluetooth wireless technology
- White turn signal indicator lenses
- Collapsible tube crash technology
- Adaptive brakelights
- Fully-finished trunk
- Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
- Pre-wiring for Sirius satellite radio
- Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
- Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt-up
- 12-volt socket in luggage compartment
- Dual front side-impact airbags
- Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
- Dual front airbags w/occupant detector
- Engine start/stop button
- Chrome-plated side window frame trim
- Black matte auto-dimming heated pwr folding exterior mirrors
- 60/40 rear seat w/through loading system
- Front centre armrest w/lockable climate-controlled storage
- Cupholders integrated in front centre console & rear armrest
- 3-spoke heated leather sport steering wheel w/audio controls
- Front & rear advanced head protection curtain airbag system (AHPS)
- Rear 3-point safety belts-inc: force limiters
- Rear ISOFIX child seat attachment
- Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: run-flat indicator
- Dual front illuminated sunvisor mirrors
- Fineline anthracite interior trim
- Brake energy regeneration
- Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
- Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close
- (3) rear headrests, w/outer positions adjustable
- Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
- Front 3-point safety belts-inc: pyrotechnical tensioning system, force limiters
- xDrive all wheel drive w/variable torque split
- Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
- Integral 4-link rear suspension
- Tool kit in trunk
- Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights -inc: high-pressure washer system, LED corona rings
- Instrumentation -inc: black panel technology, fuel consumption & range, check control vehicle monitoring system w/condition based service, (8) programmable memory keys, on-board computer
- Interior lighting -inc: front foot wells, cargo area, front & rear reading lights
- 19" x 8.5" front & 19" x 9" rear W-spoke alloy wheels (style 332) -inc: P245/40R19 front & P275/35R19 rear run-flat all-season tires
- High gloss shadow line trim
- iDrive system -inc: 10.2" high-resolution display
- Voice control for audio, telephone, navigation
- 3-setting dynamic driving control -inc: normal, sport, sport plus
- 4.4L DOHC DI 32-valve twin-turbocharged V8 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
- Left & right single rectangular-shaped exhaust tips
- Anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player -inc: radio data system (RDS), multi-channel playback capability, aux audio input, USB audio integration w/Y-cable for iPod, Gracenote media database, hi-fi sound system professional w/(14) speakers & (2) sub...
