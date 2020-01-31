2011 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive. M Package. No Accident.

Windows rear window defogger Convenience Compact Spare Tire

Universal Garage Door Opener

Halogen free-form fog lights Safety Child safety rear door locks

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

SMART airbag deployment system

Side-impact protection door reinforcements

Front & rear crumple zones Powertrain Electronically-controlled engine cooling Seating Front seatback storage nets Exterior Rear fog lights Comfort Ambient Lighting Trim Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars

Body-coloured front & rear bumpers

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Interlocking door anchoring system

Lockable illuminated glove box

Anthracite Roof Liner

4-wheel ventilated disc brakes

Pwr glass sunroof

Rear centre armrest w/storage

Battery safety terminal (BST)

Bluetooth wireless technology

White turn signal indicator lenses

Collapsible tube crash technology

Adaptive brakelights

Fully-finished trunk

Alarm system w/interior motion sensor

Pre-wiring for Sirius satellite radio

Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets

Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt-up

12-volt socket in luggage compartment

Dual front side-impact airbags

Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering

Dual front airbags w/occupant detector

Engine start/stop button

Chrome-plated side window frame trim

Black matte auto-dimming heated pwr folding exterior mirrors

60/40 rear seat w/through loading system

Front centre armrest w/lockable climate-controlled storage

Cupholders integrated in front centre console & rear armrest

3-spoke heated leather sport steering wheel w/audio controls

Front & rear advanced head protection curtain airbag system (AHPS)

Rear 3-point safety belts-inc: force limiters

Rear ISOFIX child seat attachment

Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: run-flat indicator

Dual front illuminated sunvisor mirrors

Fineline anthracite interior trim

Brake energy regeneration

Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system

Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close

(3) rear headrests, w/outer positions adjustable

Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock

Front 3-point safety belts-inc: pyrotechnical tensioning system, force limiters

xDrive all wheel drive w/variable torque split

Double-pivot strut-type front suspension

Integral 4-link rear suspension

Tool kit in trunk

Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights -inc: high-pressure washer system, LED corona rings

Instrumentation -inc: black panel technology, fuel consumption & range, check control vehicle monitoring system w/condition based service, (8) programmable memory keys, on-board computer

Interior lighting -inc: front foot wells, cargo area, front & rear reading lights

19" x 8.5" front & 19" x 9" rear W-spoke alloy wheels (style 332) -inc: P245/40R19 front & P275/35R19 rear run-flat all-season tires

High gloss shadow line trim

iDrive system -inc: 10.2" high-resolution display

Voice control for audio, telephone, navigation

3-setting dynamic driving control -inc: normal, sport, sport plus

4.4L DOHC DI 32-valve twin-turbocharged V8 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing

Left & right single rectangular-shaped exhaust tips

Anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player -inc: radio data system (RDS), multi-channel playback capability, aux audio input, USB audio integration w/Y-cable for iPod, Gracenote media database, hi-fi sound system professional w/(14) speakers & (2) sub...

