This 2011 BUICK LACROSSE CXL - was a locally owned car - with n major accidents or claims on the Carfax, And it does have 4 new tires. the Buick LaCrosse has ushered in a new era for Buick, one that emphasizes modernity and efficiency. This midsize sedan's handsome styling perfectly balances traditional Buick cues like the vertical bars of the grille and the swooping character line of the body with thoroughly contemporary detailing. And the car's elegant appearance is accompanied by surprisingly adept driving dynamics. For options th BUICK LaCrosse includes 17-inch steel wheels, a power driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, full power accessories, OnStar and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD/MP3 player, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. Options for the CX include 17-inch alloy wheels and a Comfort and Convenience package that includes dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming mirror, Bluetooth, power lumbar adjustment for the driver seat, a power front passenger seat and remote engine start. Stepping up to the CXL nets all of the standard and optional CX equipment plus 18-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, heated mirrors, heated front seats and leather upholstery. The 2011 Buick LaCrosse features standard front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, OnStar communications, stability and traction control, and antilock disc brakes with brake assist. From the driver seat, the 2011 Buick LaCrosse exhibits an enjoyable blend of luxury and engagement. The cabin remains blissfully quiet without becoming a sensory deprivation chamber, as there's just enough wind and road noise to remind you that you're not sitting on your couch. Considering all the nautical Buicks of the past, the LaCrosse's handling ability is a surprise. The car responds confidently to inputs and is certainly more engaging to drive than the Lexus ES 350. The 2011 Buick LaCrosse boasts an elegant and contemporary interior. The front seats are enveloped by a graceful dashboard arc that stretches from door to door, and the tastefully integrated simulated wood accents contribute to the decidedly upscale feel. At night, passengers are bathed in a soothing blue glow from the ambient lighting.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
