2011 Buick LaCrosse

202,607 KM

Details Description Features

$7,998

+ tax & licensing
$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2011 Buick LaCrosse

2011 Buick LaCrosse

CXL WHOLESALE

2011 Buick LaCrosse

CXL WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

202,607KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7435304
  • Stock #: w205
  • VIN: 1G4GC5ED0BF379608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sand
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,607 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO.



This 2011 BUICK LACROSSE CXL - was a locally owned car - with n major accidents or claims on the Carfax, And it does have 4 new tires. the Buick LaCrosse has ushered in a new era for Buick, one that emphasizes modernity and efficiency. This midsize sedan's handsome styling perfectly balances traditional Buick cues like the vertical bars of the grille and the swooping character line of the body with thoroughly contemporary detailing. And the car's elegant appearance is accompanied by surprisingly adept driving dynamics. For options th BUICK LaCrosse includes 17-inch steel wheels, a power driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, full power accessories, OnStar and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD/MP3 player, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. Options for the CX include 17-inch alloy wheels and a Comfort and Convenience package that includes dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming mirror, Bluetooth, power lumbar adjustment for the driver seat, a power front passenger seat and remote engine start. Stepping up to the CXL nets all of the standard and optional CX equipment plus 18-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, heated mirrors, heated front seats and leather upholstery. The 2011 Buick LaCrosse features standard front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, OnStar communications, stability and traction control, and antilock disc brakes with brake assist. From the driver seat, the 2011 Buick LaCrosse exhibits an enjoyable blend of luxury and engagement. The cabin remains blissfully quiet without becoming a sensory deprivation chamber, as there's just enough wind and road noise to remind you that you're not sitting on your couch. Considering all the nautical Buicks of the past, the LaCrosse's handling ability is a surprise. The car responds confidently to inputs and is certainly more engaging to drive than the Lexus ES 350. The 2011 Buick LaCrosse boasts an elegant and contemporary interior. The front seats are enveloped by a graceful dashboard arc that stretches from door to door, and the tastefully integrated simulated wood accents contribute to the decidedly upscale feel. At night, passengers are bathed in a soothing blue glow from the ambient lighting.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Limited Slip Differential
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

