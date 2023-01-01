2011 Buick Regal

$13,784 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 9 , 7 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10232522

10232522 Stock #: 23CH01A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 23CH01A

Mileage 149,772 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription ENGINE 2.4L ECOTEC DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) WITH VVT (VARIABLE VALVE TIMING) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft of torque [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.