2011 Buick Regal
CXL RL2 * Leather * Sunroof
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
$13,784
- Listing ID: 10232522
- Stock #: 23CH01A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,772 KM
Vehicle Description
RegalCXL-2 Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!IIHS Top Safety Pick. Delivers 30 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Buick Regal delivers a Gas L4 2.4L/147 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.4L ECOTEC DOHC, 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) WITH VVT (VARIABLE VALVE TIMING), XM Radio (subscription required), Wipers, front intermittent.* This Buick Regal Features the Following Options *Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up/Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, "18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) 13-spoke painted alloy, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, sliding, Turn signals, side-mounted indicator lamps, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, Hydra-Matic, electronically controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control, tap up/tap down, Tires, P235/50R18 V-rated all-season, blackwall, Tire, compact spare, 16" (40.6 cm) includes steel wheel and jack kit, Tire pressure monitor system.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: The 2011 Buick Regal offers a hefty dose of Euro cool in a well-packaged, premium-leaning American sedan.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Buick Regal come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!
