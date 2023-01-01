Menu
2011 Buick Regal

149,772 KM

Details Description Features

$13,784

+ tax & licensing
CXL RL2 * Leather * Sunroof

Location

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

149,772KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 23CH01A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,772 KM

Vehicle Description

RegalCXL-2 Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!IIHS Top Safety Pick. Delivers 30 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Buick Regal delivers a Gas L4 2.4L/147 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.4L ECOTEC DOHC, 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) WITH VVT (VARIABLE VALVE TIMING), XM Radio (subscription required), Wipers, front intermittent.* This Buick Regal Features the Following Options *Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up/Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, "18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) 13-spoke painted alloy, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, sliding, Turn signals, side-mounted indicator lamps, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, Hydra-Matic, electronically controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control, tap up/tap down, Tires, P235/50R18 V-rated all-season, blackwall, Tire, compact spare, 16" (40.6 cm) includes steel wheel and jack kit, Tire pressure monitor system.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: The 2011 Buick Regal offers a hefty dose of Euro cool in a well-packaged, premium-leaning American sedan.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Buick Regal come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.4L ECOTEC DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) WITH VVT (VARIABLE VALVE TIMING) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft of torque [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)

