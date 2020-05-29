Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2011 Cadillac Escalade

2011 Cadillac Escalade

AWD

2011 Cadillac Escalade

AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 199,810KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5047815
  • Stock #: 19918B
  • VIN: 1GYS4BEF2BR284021
Exterior Colour
Silver Lining Metallic
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • ENGINE VORTEC 6.2L V8 FLEXFUEL -inc: Sequential Fuel Injection (SFI) Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (STD)
  • WHEELS 22" X 9" (559 MM X 229 MM) 7-SPOKE CHROMED ALUMINUM
  • SEATS FRONT BUCKETS PERFORATED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: 2-position driver seat memory vertically adjustable head restraints storage pockets floor console (STD)
  • LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PROVISIONS
  • Requires Subscription
  • TIRES P285/45R-22 ALL SEASON BLACKWALL -inc: tire inflator kit
  • EBONY NUANCE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
  • AUDIO SYSTEM NAVIGATION AM/FM/XM CD/DVD/MP3 PLAYER -inc: touch screen DVD navigation seek-&-scan digital clock auto tone control Radio Data System (RDS) digital signal processing voice recognition points of interest single-slot DVD player f...
  • REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: DVD player w/remote control 8" overhead display screen (2) sets of dual-channel wireless headphones aux audio/video jacks sound compression CD-R/CD-R/W/MP3 capability w/LED backlighting display
  • TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY DUTY ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED -inc: overdrive tow/haul mode driver shift control manual shift control (STD)
  • SILVER LINING METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

