2011 Cadillac SRX AWD
Odometer: 130,227 km
Sale Price: $10,990 + taxes

WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection

Highlight Features:--Premium Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Power Lift Gate
-Push Button Start
-Remote Starter
-Keyless Entry
-Rear Parking Sensors
-Cruise Control and much more.

Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.

Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

2011 Cadillac SRX

130,227 KM

Details Description

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Cadillac SRX

Luxury

13073506

2011 Cadillac SRX

Luxury

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,227KM
VIN 3GYFNDEY1BS529321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 130,227 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Cadillac SRX AWDOdometer: 130,227 km
Sale Price: $10,990 + taxes


WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection


Highlight Features:--Premium Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Power Lift Gate
-Push Button Start
-Remote Starter
-Keyless Entry
-Rear Parking Sensors
-Cruise Control and much more.


Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2011 Cadillac SRX