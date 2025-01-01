$10,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2011 Cadillac SRX
Luxury
2011 Cadillac SRX
Luxury
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,227KM
VIN 3GYFNDEY1BS529321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 130,227 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Cadillac SRX AWDOdometer: 130,227 km
Sale Price: $10,990 + taxes
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
Highlight Features:--Premium Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Power Lift Gate
-Push Button Start
-Remote Starter
-Keyless Entry
-Rear Parking Sensors
-Cruise Control and much more.
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Sale Price: $10,990 + taxes
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
Highlight Features:--Premium Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Power Lift Gate
-Push Button Start
-Remote Starter
-Keyless Entry
-Rear Parking Sensors
-Cruise Control and much more.
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wow Cars
2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury 130,227 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 89,045 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited 137,850 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2011 Cadillac SRX